The aftermath: Five homicides, five people failed by the mental health system

Five people were killed by five mentally-disordered people in Wellington over a period of 18-months. Photo/123rf

Four people were stabbed to death and another fatally bludgeoned after five mentally-disturbed people slipped through the cracks of the country's mental health system.

The tragic and unconnected events all played out in Wellington during 2015 and 2016, leaving behind a trail of lost lives, grief-stricken families, mentally-ill people struggling to cope with having killed someone and a score of questions, including – whether these homicides have been prevented?

It's a question Coroner Michael Robb has explored in-depth during his inquiry and inquest into each of the five deaths over recent years.

The findings, released today, consider the offenders, four of whom were found not guilty due to being insane at the time they killed and the fifth being found mentally unfit to stand trial, the victims, and the harrowing killings.

Equally critical, if not more so, the reports examine how these people, who were receiving help from a range of providers with most being under the umbrella of Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB), became so unwell that they were capable of killing and what changes can be made to reduce the risk of deaths occurring in similar circumstances in the future.

Across all inquiries, he identifies broadly common features, and a number of flaws within the mental health system, with many caused through resourcing issues.

All of the offenders appeared in the High Court at Wellington with four being found not guilty by reason of insanity, and one being found mentally unfit to stand trial. Photo/Georgina Campbell

Based on his findings, Coroner Robb has provided an extensive range of comments and recommendations, many of which are summed up in the stories below that delve into each of the five tragedies.

Names of the offenders, victims and their families have all been changed and their genders concealed below to reflect non-publication orders.

STRANGLED AND STABBED

A good deed turned fatal for Kelly when they invited Lee into their home for the night.

The next day, Kelly was strangled and stabbed multiple times at the hands of Lee who was suffering psychotic delusions at the time.

The two were known to one another and Kelly had checked Lee out of respite accommodation for the night of February 13, 2015, to mark a special occasion.

A text sent by Kelly to a family member at 11.25am the following day was the last anybody would hear from them.

Kelly was well-regarded within their community and described as intelligent and educated. Their death has forever changed the lives of those who knew and loved them, the findings read.

What led to Kelly's death began almost a year prior, when Lee attempted suicide in July 2014 and was hospitalised with an anoxic brain injury.

Lee was treated in Wellington Hospital before being discharged to a private rehabilitation provider which specialised in acute brain injuries.

Kelly sent a text to a family member at 11.25am on the day they were killed. That was the last anybody heard from them. Photo/123rf

They remained at the rehab facility until October 2014, when they were discharged and moved into a flat with strangers.

Over the following months, Lee struggled to live independently and was eventually moved into a respite accommodation facility, which operates under the umbrella of a private company.

Two psychiatrists said Lee was suffering from a mental illness that arose from the brain injury with a cognitive deficit, mood disturbance, and psychotic symptoms. Their mental state declined at a rapid speed.

Kelly maintained regular contact with Lee during this period, visiting them and, on occasion, taking them away from the facility for short periods of leave.

Tragically, the support Kelly provided eventually turned deadly.

ISSUES

• No entity took responsibility for Lee or put in place daily support following discharge from rehabilitation

• It took months to identify how best to address Lee's deterioration

• Handover of Lee's care was to a GP rather than back to the DHB

• Resourcing gaps in available professional expertise

• Difficulties with ACC funding processes

• A fragmented healthcare system (public vs private)

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Organisations should collaborate to develop a care plan for a person with complex needs

• Cases should be escalated where agreement cannot be reached on a care and treatment plan

• A brain injury specialist and/or rehabilitation specialist should be included in the discharge plan in cases similar to Lees

• Better handover protocol implemented between public and private health providers

• An appraisal undertaken to determine whether ACC-funded providers are offering comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation services for traumatic brain injuries

• Legislative changes to the Accident Compensation Act 2001 around disentitlements for self-inflicted personal injuries and suicide

ONE DEAD AND FOUR WOUNDED

Grayson was at the hospital being assessed by the crisis team when they pretended to take an antipsychotic pill given to them.

They were released from ED shortly after and when they arrived at the home of people known to them, Grayson grabbed a knife from the kitchen and ran into the bathroom.

When Alex, one of the people at the home chased after them, Grayson fatally thrust the knife into his heart, and stabbed another person who was also present.

Grayson had pretended to take an antipsychotic pill only hours before they went on to kill. Photo/123rf

Grayson then ran from the bathroom, stabbing a nine-year-old in the stomach and another person in the shoulder before leaving the house for the neighbours.

When the neighbour answered the door, Grayson sunk the knife into their chest with such force that the handle broke away from the blade.

Alex was 67 when he died on July 1, 2015. He is remembered as a much-loved and committed parent and grandparent.

Grayson had a long-history of mental illness and had stopped taking their antipsychotic medication, due to side-effects suffered, about three months before killing Alex.

On the morning of the homicide, Grayson had been sent home by their employer due to their mental state.

The then-25-year-old had become acutely unwell and was seen later in the day by their GP.

While at the doctor's, Grayson was aggressive and showing psychotic symptoms. The doctor gave them antipsychotic medication, which Grayson refused, and arranged to have them taken to the hospital for a psychiatric assessment.

During the assessment, Grayson was again unwilling to take the medication, and at first pretended to, only for the tablets to be found at the bottom of the cup.

Eventually, Grayson appeared to have taken a single tablet and was allowed to leave the hospital. It was hoped they would later take a second, but blood results would reveal that they had in fact not even taken the first.

Within hours, Alex was dead.

ISSUES

• Steps were not taken to place Grayson in compulsory inpatient care

• There was a break in the continuity of Grayson's mental health care

• Grayson received limited contact from the Community Mental Health Team (CMHT)

• The psychiatric assessment prior to the killing failed to identify they were acutely unwell

• The failed assessment was hampered by inadequate clinical documentation of their history

• The crisis assessment team made a number of assumptions that influenced their view on Grayson's state

• There was no corroboration from independent sources on Grayson's state

RECOMMENDATIONS

• The need for continuity of care with patients who have a history of becoming acutely unwell when medication compliance is poor

• The transfer of care between mental health teams needs to be better managed

• The transfer of care should not occur until a psychiatrist and other resourcing is organised

• A higher level of detail is needed in electronic health records documentation

• That CMHTs have an adequate number of psychiatrists who also have time and resources available to analyse clinical history and care needs

• Resourcing of an adequate number of care managers who also have time to provide intensive support to complex patients

• Corroboration of a patient's account and mental state should be actively investigated

NO HELP UNLESS SOMETHING 'MAJOR' HAPPENS

After stabbing Morgan multiple times, Jamie went to the laundry, washed their hands then placed the knife on top of a freezer.

They then grabbed a hammer and tracked Taylor, Morgan's spouse, to another area of the property.

Jamie advanced on Taylor and swung the tool at their head. A struggle ensued and Taylor was able to fight Jamie off.

Jamie left the address and Taylor went into the house to find Morgan dead by the Christmas tree.

Jamie's family and other supporters had reached out for help but they felt abandoned. Photo/File

Moments prior to the December 6, 2015, homicide, Jamie and Morgan, who were known to one another, sat together in the lounge at Morgan and Taylor's home.

Jamie left to retrieve a knife from the kitchen and then returned to fatally wound Morgan.

Morgan, 55, was described as a "wonderful" spouse to their childhood sweetheart, and a "perfect" parent.

Psychiatric assessments have determined Jamie suffered from a psychotic illness and was acutely unwell at the time of the violent event.

They had struggled with taking their antipsychotic medication for some time and leading up to the killing of Morgan, had stopped taking it completely.

Jamie lived an isolated life and was described as guarded and someone who struggled to communicate.

Leading up to the killing, their family and supporters tried to get them help but were left with the impression, from their GP, police, and mental health services, that nothing could be done unless Jamie "did something major".

ISSUES

• Jamie was discharged from the CMHT to their GP with no plan to manage their new medication

• Responsibility for Jamie's care fell exclusively on the GP

• Jamie had no mental health monitoring within the community

• Psychiatric assessments undertaken were negatively impacted by inadequate clinical records

• Assessments were also impacted by uncorroborated information

• Jamie's family, GP and employment consultant all phoned a contact centre for people in crisis, but no effective help was provided

RECOMMENDATIONS

• An adequate number of psychiatrists are needed and with time available to analyse patients' clinical history and care needs

• Resources to ensure adequate time for preparation of clinical documents that other health professionals can quickly reference

• Resources to ensure care is not immediately discharged back to the GP simply because they have refused to engage with mental health services

• Seek independent corroboration of a patient's presentation and account of events

• GPs should "assertively" raise with mental health services when a patient's mental health may be on a downward decline

• When police attend a mental health incident that involves violence or threats of violence, specific details should be recorded

BOARDING HOUSE BLUDGEONING

Tyler had been exhibiting bizarre behaviour, walking around with a weapon, and calling 111 expressing delusional beliefs.

But no one took action, not even when Tyler threatened to kill somebody. Then weeks later, Tyler bludgeoned Ashley to death with a rock.

Ashley, 66, was a resident at the same boarding house, run by a Trust, that Tyler was staying at.

They have been remembered as adventurous, spontaneous, romantic, kind and generous.

Tyler had come to the attention of police before he went on to kill. Photo/File

In the months preceding the March 30, 2016, killing, Tyler experienced a period of relatively stable mental health, coping independently in the community with the support of a CMHT.

However, by mid-January 2016 they had stopped taking their antipsychotics and had come to the attention of the police.

Following an assessment, Tyler, who has chronic schizophrenia and has been described as a difficult person to manage, was found to be psychotic and became subject to a compulsory inpatient hospital care order.

After a month in care, they were discharged from the hospital to a night shelter - with no community mental health care in place, no money, and a Google map to show them where to find a mental health facility.

The next day Tyler went to the mental health facility and was assessed by a crisis team.

This led to their immediate return to hospital where they remained until early March 2016 when they were then discharged to the boarding house.

While in the community the Team for Assertive Community Treatment (TACT), under CCDHB's Mental Health, Addiction, and Intellectual Disability Service (MAIDS), was responsible for Tyler's mental health care.

What followed was the series of bizarre behaviour, and on March 29, 2016, information about their actions was provided to their TACT case manager.

But neither the police nor the care manager had any direct contact with them.

The following day, Tyler arrived at the TACT facility, spoke briefly with a staff member and then returned to the boarding house.

Shortly after arriving back at the accommodation, they killed Ashley.

ISSUES

• An inpatient unit psychiatrist made minimal clinical notes and there was no comprehensive treatment plan

• Tyler was initially discharged to a night shelter

• Tyler was still unwell when discharged from inpatient care in March and should have gone into supported accommodation

• No supported accommodation facilities in Wellington were available at the time of Tyler's discharge

• A compulsory inpatient order should have been made to return Tyler to care

RECOMMENDATIONS

• It should be established whether supported accommodation is needed and the accommodation, and funding, is in place before a patient is discharged

• Better resourcing around areas of inpatient care, the number of psychiatrists, time availability for completion of detailed clinical records and treatment plans, supported accommodation and intensive community support

• Comprehensive care plans should be formulated and include baseline wellness and how that determination was reached

• Clinical records should be fully documented with anticipation care may be transferred to another health professional who has no prior knowledge of the patient

• Training be undertaken between mental health professionals and the police

• A memorandum of understanding be formalised between MHAIDS and the Trust to ensure the full provision of information about mental health patients

• When police are contacted about a person who is being supported by a mental health service, that information is conveyed to the service

NEWLYWED'S FATAL FRIENDSHIP

Robin and Jessie had only met a few times but their new found friendship soon turned fatal.

In the early evening of May 6, 2016, newlywed Jessie arrived at Robin's place for a planned catch-up.

But shortly into the visit, Robin stabbed Jessie multiple times.

Robin, 38 at the time, phoned the police and spoke of having stabbed someone, telling the operator that the person was "not okay".

That was an understatement. Jessie, 37, was dead.

Jessie married her partner only months before they were killed. Photo/123rf

Jessie had married their partner in February 2016 and has been described as gentle, caring, empathetic, supportive and always thinking of others.

Robin, for the most part, had lived a life without mental health issues.

But as a result of events that began in 2012, causing Robin an immense amount of stress, that quickly changed.

Their sleep significantly deteriorated and they became mentally unwell. In 2015, they suffered a psychotic episode, suffering from specific delusions of a consistent theme.

The delusions led to Robin being psychiatrically assessed and receiving psychiatric care, initially from a crisis team, then from a CMHT.

Robin was prescribed antidepressant and antipsychotic medication and their sleep quickly improved and psychotic symptoms resolved.

By mid-2015, they were believed to be in remission from what was at that time considered a brief and one-off psychotic episode.

Robin stopped taking the antipsychotics in October 2015, and saw a psychiatrist for the final time in November 2015.

Thereafter, the only contact Robin had with a mental health professional was with a CMHT care manager.

In February 2016, Robin reported a return of the delusions but the information wasn't escalated and no further assessment by a psychiatrist was arranged.

They were discharged the following month.

Robin was still suffering from delusional beliefs and found to be actively psychotic at the time of Jessie's death.

ISSUES

• Prior to discharge from the CMHT, the care manager's training and focus in supporting Robin was limited

• Robin indicated a reemergence of symptoms but that was not escalated

• They were discharged without being assessed by a psychiatrist

• Poor clinical documentation and care expectations

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Training of care managers in identifying psychotic symptoms and the significance of reemergence of symptoms

• If a person who has previously suffered from psychosis has a recurrence of a psychotic symptom, they should be assessed by a psychiatrist

• If a person has suffered a psychotic illness or episode, they should not be discharged from the CMHT without a psychiatric assessment and detailed handover to a GP

• Sufficient allocation of time and psychiatric resources and training should be provided to psychiatrists to ensure full documentation of an individual's diagnosis and care plans

