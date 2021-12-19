The 90% project: New Zealand administers its eight millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccinations at Manurewa Marae. Photo / NZME

Not the kind of people to rest on their laurels, New Zealand continues to reach milestones in its vaccination rollout, after smashing its Christmas target of vaccinating 90 per cent of the eligible population.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced that the eight millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in the country.

The number includes first doses, second doses, boosters and third doses intended for those who are immuno-compromised.

The total number includes doses of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

New Zealand began the vaccine rollout in February this year, with border and MIQ workers first on the list. The Delta outbreak in August led to an acceleration of the vaccination rollout and the country reached its 90 per cent target earlier this week.

To date, 94 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

MedSafe has approved the Pfizer vaccine for the 5-11 age group in New Zealand, with the rollout expected to start by the end of next month.

Meanwhile, MOH also announced today that MidCentral and Hutt Valley have now reached 90 per cent first doses for Māori, becoming the fourth and fifth DHB areas to achieve this milestone.