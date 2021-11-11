The 90% Project: Hawke's Bay DHB says Stratford detection timely reminder of Covid risk

Hawke's Bay is not out of the woods yet, with wastewater results yet to be revealed. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay is not out of the woods yet, with wastewater results yet to be revealed. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay doctors say the finding of six cases of Covid-19 in Stratford just over a week after a positive wastewater test should serve as a timely reminder of the ongoing risk of cases in our region.



Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Bridget Wilson said people with cold or flu symptoms should get tested, even if their symptoms are very mild.

People who had travelled to an Alert Level 3 region recently should also get tested, even if they don't have symptoms.



Wilson said on Thursday, Ministry of Health reported six people with Covid-19 in the Taranaki town of Stratford where recent wastewater detections of Covid had been reported in the town a few days earlier.



"This is a timely reminder there is an ongoing risk of Covid spreading to Hawke's Bay which means it is critical people who develop symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested as soon as symptoms develop.



"The earlier we detect any spread of Covid, the more effective our response can be in stamping it out."

Napier has been on high alert after the detection of Covid-19 in the city's wastewater on November 3 was announced.

A second test of Napier's wastewater for Covid-19 came back negative.

Hawke's Bay Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said while the negative result was encouraging, it was too early to be complacent as heavy rainfall last weekend may have impacted readings.



Wilson said it was "incredibly important" people get vaccinated now so they had the time to build immunity before the virus spreads to Hawke's Bay.

Getting vaccinated is the best protection we have against Covid, with vaccinated people less likely get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on, and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospitalisation if they do get it, she said.

For people receiving their first or second dose there are plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated this Second-Shot Weekend in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay.

There will be drive or walk-in clinics at Splash Planet, The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Flaxmere, Central Hawke's Bay A&P showgrounds Waipukurau, Queen Street Practice in Wairoa, Pak 'n Save Tamatea, Pak 'n' Save Napier plus Whitmore Park.

People who get their first or second Covid-19 vaccination at any clinic this weekend go in the draw to win Six60 tickets, iPhones and, Prezzy cards.

Plus, anyone who gets vaccinated at one of the DHB clinics will receive a $20 voucher. Check hbcovidvaccine.nz for full details.

People can also go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 to book.

TESTING

People can drive-in to the following testing clinics in Napier as follows:

- The Doctors Napier this Saturday and Sunday (November 13 and 14) between 1pm and 5pm

- Whitmore Park, Napier, this Sunday 14 November between 9:30am and 3:30pm