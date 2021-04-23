Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

The $2 Uber: Hawke's Bay's 'on-demand' public transport app closer to reality

3 minutes to read
A new app-based "on-demand" transport service could be trialled in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A new app-based "on-demand" transport service could be trialled in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Christian Fuller
By:

Reporter

Booking through an app, no more than a 15-minute wait and fares as low as $2 - more details have been revealed as a new "on-demand" transport service gets closer to reality in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.