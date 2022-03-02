Residents in the Kate Sheppard Apartments applauded police as they returned home once the protesters were moved on. Video / Kieran McAnulty via Twitter

Residents in the Kate Sheppard Apartments applauded police as they returned home once the protesters were moved on. Video / Kieran McAnulty via Twitter

As the bulk of the police force that overpowered Parliament's occupiers left the scene of the carnage last night they were met with applause.

The clapping and cheering came from residents who live next to Parliament and whose lives had been, for 23 relentless days, impacted and restricted by the protest action.

A video posted on Twitter by MP Kieran McAnulty showed a large troupe of police walking in formation away from the site where protesters held their ground until yesterday.

In the background people can be heard applauding, cheering and shouting "thank you".

"Residents in the apartment block across from Parliament showing the appreciation we all feel. Thank you @nzpolice," McAnulty wrote.

In the middle of the chaos, Herald photographers captured unprecedented scenes at the protest. Photo / Mike Scott

As the protest grew in numbers and took up more space around the government hub, some residents spoke to media saying they were worried about leaving their houses.

A Hill St resident told RNZ that he was "living in the middle of it".

During the occupation, he said protesters had tried to remove his housemate's mask, and other residents had been verbally abused for wearing one including himself.

Police clearing Parliament grounds of protesters and tents this afternoon which was violent. Photo / Mike Scott

He said he had been going to his work every day to avoid being around the protest and said his neighbours had also gone away.

He didn't feel entirely safe having to walk past and through hundreds of unmasked people to get home.

At dawn on the 23rd day of the protest - claimed to be based on anti-vaccine and anti-mandate sentiment - police moved in to "restore access" to Parliament.

Police officers during their running battle with protesters on Bowen Street on day 23 of the protest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Their aim was to move the people, vehicles, tents and structures covering the surrounding area.

Within about 90 minutes the majority of the crowd had been moved on and all of its infrastructure placards and makeshift kitchens, churches and other sites were pulled to the ground.

Eighty-seven people were arrested and seven police officers injured on a day in which hundreds of officers moved in on the occupation - culminating in a mid-afternoon swarming of Parliament's grounds.

Some protesters set tents alight as they were shunted off Parliament's lawn by riot police, leading to frightening scenes in front of the Beehive.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last night she was is "angry and deeply saddened" by the "desecration" of Parliament grounds by protesters.