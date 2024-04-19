Thames Centennial Pool is built on a Māori burial site.

Thames Centennial Pool, located on a sacred burial ground will close, and four alternative options have been tabled - the most expensive costing up to $77 million.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has decided to remove the pool facilities and return the land to Ngāti Maru after it was acknowledged in 2006 that the site had the presence of urupa.

Historical investigations were carried out between 2015 and 2018, with initial investigations of alternative site options launched in 2017.

The council agreed to remove the facility and return the land to Ngāti Maru by 2027.

A decision on what the new facility will look like is expected in July with the proposal now out for community feedback, which includes a survey on four proposed options.

A news item on the council’s website describes the pool as 50-years-old, reaching the end of its useful life, and not fit-for-purpose for current or future community needs.

“On top of this, a lack of all-year-round warm water aquatic provision for Thames and surrounding areas was identified in the Waikato Regional Aquatic Plan seven years ago.”

Four options tabled

A new local aquatic facility with all indoor pools on Thames High School grounds – estimated build cost up to $42.5 million.

A new local aquatic facility with a mix of indoor pools and an outdoor pool on Thames High School grounds – estimated build cost up to $36.5 million.

A new sub-regional aquatic facility with a bigger mix of indoor pools in Kopu south – estimated build cost up to $77 million.

No investment in aquatic provision and Thames Centennial Pool is removed - estimated cost to remove Centennial Pool and restore Taipari Park up to $550,000.

A feasibility study completed in February showed the current aquatic network across the Coromandel was dominated by ageing outdoor pools.

There was an under-supply of quality learn-to-swim, hydrotherapy and leisure water facilities across the catchment.

The feasibility study showed there was support for improved aquatic provision and the greatest support was for indoor all-year provision with the basics: learn to swim, play and fitness.

Hydrotherapy, leisure, and aquatic sport features had a lower level of support.

Thames High School was identified as the best site for a Thames-focused facility, due to the school’s central location, easy accessibility, high visibility, good transport connections and relatively good ground conditions.

It was identified as the lowest capital cost option among other potential sites for a local facility.

The feasibility study showed staff from both the school and Ministry of Education had shown support for locating an aquatic facility there.

The school site also had the least technical issues such as risk of flooding or liquefaction, problems with topography, zoning and access to infrastructure such as stormwater and wastewater.

Option A would see a proposed new local aquatic centre almost double the water size of Centennial Pool at 800m2.

It would feature a seven-lane 25-metre lap pool, 1.4 metres to 2m deep. It would be suitable for lap swimming, aqua-jogging/walking, swim training, school and local swim competitions and other activities such as scuba-diving and canoe-polo, a heated programme pool, 1.3m deep, for hydrotherapy, aqua-walking, and learn to swim for older children, a heated learn-to-swim pool, 0.9m deep, for learn-to-swim for younger children, a heated toddlers pool and splash pad for toddlers, children and families and a small spa pool.

Operating costs would range from $967,000 in year one to $1.14m in year 10.

Option B was a local mix of indoor and outdoor pools, also situated at Thames High School. It would cost an estimated $1m in year one to $1.21m in year 10 to operate, and essentially be the same as the indoor, except the main 25-metre pool would be outdoor, a potential cost saving of $5m to $6m.

Option C the most expensive, at $77 million and would be located at Kopu, just out of Thames.

It would cost $1.35m in year one to $1.53m in year 10 to operate and would be a larger facility with more amenities for year-round activities, serving a wider population including people in Hauraki District.

As well as year-round indoor pools, it would provide enhanced opportunities for swimming competitions, greater aquatic leisure with potentially a hydroslide and dedicated hydrotherapy.

It would also have the advantage of aligning with future population growth and any potential development of a sports hub that is signalled in the sports partnership project.

The preferred site close to SH26 could attract tourists and passing visitors - it would almost triple the water-space of Centennial Pool at 1100m2 and feature an eight-lane 25-metre pool, 2m deep, for lap swimming, aqua-jogging/walking, aquatic, sports training, district-level competitions, scuba-diving, water polo and canoe-polo, terraced seating with capacity up to 165 people to facilitate moderate-sized swimming competitions, a heated programme pool, 1.4 – 1.6m deep for hydrotherapy, gentle exercise, aqua-walking, a heated learn to swim pool, 0.8m – 1m deep, for young children learn to swim, a heated leisure pool, toddlers pool and splash pad and leisure for all age-groups, a 15-20m2 spa pool, a potential hydroslide option, a dry fitness centre and cafe.

Option D would see no investment and an estimated $500,000 cost to remove the pool from Taipari park.

A survey is being undertaken between April 15 and May 6 to gauge feedback.

