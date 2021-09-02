Thai food is what Kiwis miss most, survey finds. Iconic Auckland Eats nominations extended

Khu Khu Vegan Thai offerings. A survey of 200 found Thai takeways was what Kiwis miss most in lockdown. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Thai takeaways top the list of what Aucklanders crave in lockdown, beating Indian and fried chicken, according to a survey by prepared meal company FED.

More than one in five of the 200 respondents, or 21 per cent, selected the South East Asian cuisine as the one they're most hanging out for, closely followed by Indian on 18 per cent and fried chicken on 12 per cent.

Meanwhile Aucklanders also now have an extra two weeks to nominate a much-loved dish from their favourite Auckland cafe, restaurant, food truck or farmers' market for the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats.

Nasi Kandar Pulau Pinang by Chef Joe, a Malaysian-style rice and curry dish served at a restaurant in Panmure is a nominee for this years Iconic Auckland Eats. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

With the city's level 4 lockdown extended for the further two weeks, organisers Auckland Unlimited are also moving the closing date for nominations to 11.59pm, Tuesday, September 14.

"We're all dreaming of our favourite eats, so I encourage all food-loving Aucklanders to jump online and nominate a dish for the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list at iconiceats.co.nz," said Annie Dundas, programme manager at Auckland Unlimited.

"While you're there, check out all the amazing 2020 Iconic Eats stories, and be sure to put in an order or book a table as soon as you can. Our hospitality businesses are doing it really tough right now, and these are a couple of ways we can all be supporting them."

FED has launched "fakeaways" offering a box with three Thai dishes this week to help with Aucklanders' takeaway cravings. Photo / Supplied

As well as extending nominations by two weeks, Dundas said the announcement of the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list will also be delayed to later this year.

This will allow time to confirm and then photograph all the dishes, which can only happen when the city drops to alert levels 1 or 2.

Organisers told the Herald they have already received more than 800 nominations, about double the numbers from last year.

Nominations are open for Aucklanders to share their food stories and nominate their favourite dish for the 2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list.

Azabu's volcanoe sushi made the 2020 Iconic Auckland Eats list. Photo / Supplied

The inaugural Iconic Auckland Eats list was published last year. Nominations were received for dishes that can be found at fine dining establishments to cheap and cheerful cafes, food trucks, markets and hole-in-the-wall offerings.

Dishes that made the final cut of 100 ranged from much-loved classics to those reflecting the ethnic diversity of the region to create the ultimate culinary bucket list of dishes that can only be enjoyed in Auckland.

Dundas said the list was a special dining guide that helped tell Auckland's unique food story which extends beyond just delicious food.

"What makes this list unique is the amazing stories submitted with each dish that showcases the diversity of Auckland's food scene - the talented people, the places, the cultures, the experiences, the flavours," she said.

One lucky foodie who submits their story will be declared the winner of the Iconic Auckland Eats 2021 and will win a voucher book with all 100 Iconic Eats to be enjoyed over the coming year.

FED has launched "fakeaways" offering a range of internationally themed takeaway style meal boxes, with this week's special featuring three Thai dishes.

Designed by head chef Beckie Pillay, the ready to heat and eat packs are aimed to help Kiwis satisfy their takeaway yearnings.

"Takeaways are more popular than ever, so with restaurants closed in Auckland we wanted to give people a taste of what they've been missing until our beloved restaurants are able to open again," Pillay said.