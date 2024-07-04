An Auckland man thought parking his $80,000 Tesla in a garage would keep it safe, but he now faces thousands of dollars worth of repairs after a tradesman crashed into the building and shunted the car out the other side.
Rob Johnson counted his blessings the damage was not any worse when he spoke to the Herald, but he said Monday morning’s crash had left him “bloody frustrated” and he was disappointed the police told him they wanted to let the tradie off with a diversion.
Video footage of the incident showed it came out of nowhere. The tradesman, belonging to a company Johnson asked the Herald not to name, appeared to be using Johnson’s driveway to make a three-point turn.
Instead of reversing out and continuing on down the street, the tradie careened straight ahead into Johnson’s garage.