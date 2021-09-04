Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Terrorist was an 'outlier' but security services now checking watchlist of potential threats for fresh risk

4 minutes to read
A victim of the New Lynn stabbing is rushed to medical treatment. Photo / Alex Burton

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

Work is underway by security services to review potential threats posed by others who may be inspired by the terror attack in Auckland on Friday.

The concern is that the attack has inspired or triggered

