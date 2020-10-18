Ten seriously injured after van collides with truck on State Highway 5, Tarawera

Police said the crash, outside the Tarawera Café, involved a van and a truck. Photo / File

Ten people have been seriously injured after a van collided with a truck on State Highway 5, near Tarawera, on Monday morning.

Emergency services were responding to the two-vehicle collision on SH5, between Tataraakina Rd and Pohukura Rd, about 9.52am on Monday.

Police said the crash, outside the Tarawera Café, involved a van and a truck.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one person was in a critical condition, while the others were all in a serious condition.

The road is blocked and has been closed from both the Napier and Taupō ends. Police said it would remain closed for some time.

A Tarawera Café spokesman said the crash involved a truck carting wine and a van carrying workers who had just called into the cafe and were pulling back onto the road.

Fluid, thought to be wine, was leaking onto the road after the crash.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire trucks – two from Napier and one from Bay View – are en route to the crash.

"We have also asked for help from Taupo, as it is a collision between a truck and a van," he said.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said one helicopter is currently on its way to the scene.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said they were notified of the crash at 9.52am and had sent three helicopters, four ambulances and a St John manager in a rapid response vehicle.

Three further helicopters are also on stand-by.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

