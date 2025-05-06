The Machine Count report found replacing six million fossil-powered machines with electric ones would slash 7.5 million tonnes off carbon emissions each year, more than flying the entire population of Auckland to London and back every year.

Ready versus not ready

The report was supported by Ara Ake and EECA.

It said 84% of the country’s machines had mainstream electric alternatives that were cost-competitive or cheaper over their lifetimes, and already available for purchase in New Zealand. The included space heaters, water heaters and small and medium cars.

Another 10% - about one million trucks, utes, vans, buses and smaller tractors - were available overseas and could be made accessible here if more effort was made to bring electric options to New Zealand, it said.

The remaining 6% - mainly heavy industrial machines - required more research and development, or subsidies to be cost-effective, it said. This category included planes, large mining trucks, excavators and cargo ships. These were classed as “not ready” to electrify.

Rewiring Aotearoa chief executive Mike Casey, who also runs an electric cherry orchard, said New Zealand’s fossil fuel prices were among the highest in the world, so switching to locally-made electricity as an energy source was generally a no-brainer.

“We figured out how to electrify our cherry orchard near Cromwell and now we don’t use any diesel on the farm. We save tens of thousands on our energy bills each year, we’ve brought our emissions down to almost nothing, and we play a positive role in the energy system.”

The report said machines are often in use for 10 to 20 years after being purchased, so the next wave of purchasing choices affect consumers for years.

EECA’s Megan Hurnard said the country was entering “a critical investment cycle for the machines that power our economy”.

“As old equipment reaches the end of its life, the choices we make now will shape our energy system for decade,” she said.

“Replacing outdated machines with the same inefficient models risks locking in higher running costs, poor performance, and greater exposure to fuel price volatility,” she said.

Casey said people who were more worried about emissions than economics might choose to replace their fossil-fuelled possessions before they broke down, or convert them.

“Some fossil fuel machines can even be turned electric - like our 1990 Hilux, which we recently retrofitted with a 2014 Nissan Leaf motor and battery.”

He called for more low-interest loans to make electric options more affordable for those who can’t afford the upfront cost.

By the numbers

The report says replacing 6 million “priority machines” would save New Zealanders money for every tonne of carbon dioxide reduced.

The vehicles and appliances it puts in this category are:

Small and medium cars (3.5 million vehicles)

Space heating systems (999,000 heaters, 455 boilers)

Water heating systems (566,000 heaters, 64 boilers)

Push mowers (505,000)

Motorbikes (215,000)

Cooking equipment (specifically commercial gas cooktops, and residential and commercial cooking ovens)

-RNZ