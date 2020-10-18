Ten injured after van collides with truck on State Highway 5, Tarawera

Police said the crash, outside the Tarawera Café, involved a van and a truck. Photo / Google Maps

Ten people have been injured after a van collided with a truck on State Highway 5, near Tarawera, on Monday morning.

Emergency services are responding to the two-vehicle collision on SH5, between Tataraakina Rd and Pohukura Rd, about 9.52am on Monday.

Police said the crash, outside the Tarawera Café, involved a van and a truck.

Initial indications are two people have serious injuries and a further eight have more moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The road is blocked.

A Tarawera Café spokesman said the crash involved a truck carting wine and a van carrying workers who had just called into the cafe and were pulling back out onto the road.

Fluid, thought to be wine, was leaking onto the road after the crash.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire trucks – two from Napier and one from Bay View – are en route to the crash.

"We have also asked for help from Taupo, as it is a collision between a truck and a van," he said.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said one helicopter is currently on its way to the scene.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said they were notified of the crash at 9.52am and had sent three helicopters, two ambulances and a St John manager in a rapid response vehicle.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

MORE TO COME