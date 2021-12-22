Temperatures over Christmas forecast to cool off, storms possible over New Year

MetService National weather: December 21st - 23rd.

By RNZ

Those heading camping over the New Year are being advised to keep a close eye on weather updates, with the possibility of tropical storms causing problems.

Today, much of the east coast of New Zealand sweltered in high temperatures, with Hastings the hottest at 32C.

Hastings has recorded the country's top temperature for the second day in a row.

MetService said it was also hot in nearby Napier, where the temperature hit 31C. Christchurch has been baking in the summer heat too, with a high of almost 30C.

Summer temperatures just about everywhere today 🌡.

No drastic changes heading into tomorrow, although it will be a hotter day for most of the North Island.

In contrast, a dip in temperatures for Canterbury, Otago and Southland.



Detailed forecasts at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR pic.twitter.com/5wONUVYVdk — MetService (@MetService) December 22, 2021

But the eastern heat is expected to pass before Christmas Day, with moderate conditions forecast for all.

MetService's outlook for Christmas Day is for sunny skies and light winds in most places with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

"However, southerly winds are forecast to bring a few showers into eastern parts of the North Island, and a northeasterly wind is expected to pick up in Christchurch in the afternoon," said meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

Looking ahead to Boxing Day, a front moves on further south, but the forecast remains dry and settled for most of the country.

Niwa forecaster Nava Fedaeff said the effects of tropical storms may be felt here.

While it was a wee bit off to be certain, Niwa would be keeping a close eye on progress, Fedaeff said.

"There might be something brewing there. We are at the time of the year when there are potential for tropical disturbances. We're in tropical cyclone season whether it's actually a cyclone or not, there could be some systems from the north."

Fedaeff said there were also very warm seas, which could boost storms from the north.