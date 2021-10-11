Temperatures drop, rain falls as spring cold snap hits NZ

MetService National weather: October 11th-13th

Parts of the country are waking up to a wet morning as a cold front moves across the North Island and a second front batters the South Island.

Rain will continue to drench most of the country this morning before turning into heavy showers later including hail in Wairarapa and Wellington later this afternoon.

There are also thunderstorms in Buller and northern Westland.

MetService shift meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said it was going to be wet and cold for most of New Zealand today and tomorrow.

There had been heavy rain overnight with Taranaki collecting 70mm over a six hour period overnight. Auckland, Taumarunui, Wellington and Marlborough also got soaked.

A cold southwest change will also bring snow on the South Island with snow expected to 400m in Southland, Clutha, Otago and Canterbury High Country, and to 500m in the Canterbury Plains.

Snow will also dust the Desert Rd tonight.

Temperatures have dropped with the North Island hovering around 16-17C while the South Island sits at around 12-15C before both areas rise several degrees at the weekend.

"It's pretty cold pretty much through this week until the weekend and then on the weekend it will start to warm up again all over the country."

The showers will eventually ease over the next few days with some showers still hanging around the eastern part of the country, but clearing in the west.

Marintchenko said it was not unusual to experience these cold snaps in spring.

"It's not unusual. It's pretty much every spring."