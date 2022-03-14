St John transported five people to hospital after the incident on Friday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

St John transported five people to hospital after the incident on Friday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Neighbours of a Mt Roskill community centre said they cowered in their homes as the sound of gunshots rang out in darkness after a large teenage gathering in the car park.

Police are investigating after six people were injured on the corner on Sandringham Rd Extn and Gifford Ave, outside the Wesley Community Centre, on Friday night.

Neighbours have told the Herald a group of around 14 young teenage boys was seen drinking and partying earlier that evening at the community centre car park.

At 10.30pm they heard what sounded like four or five gunshots, and saw the group disperse shortly after.

One nearby resident told the Herald she was too scared to leave her home to see what was going on, but watched from inside.

She believed the boys looked around 14 and 15 years old.

Six people were treated at hospital that night with non-life threatening injuries.

Today police said four have since been discharged from hospital, and one person remains in a stable condition.

Police have been making inquiries with nearby residents as the investigation continues.

A Wesley Community Centre employee told the Herald they were shocked to learn of the alleged firearms incident this morning and hoped it would not deter locals from using the centre.

They said it was very concerning for the community.

Puketāpapa Local Board is speaking with community facilities about locking the carpark gate. Photo / NZME

Puketāpapa Local Board chairwoman Julie Fairey said they are in talks with community facilities about locking the car park gates installed recently at the site of the incident.

"My understanding is that local community leaders in Wesley have been working with those involved for some time, and are still ...doing their best to resolve things," Fairey said.

"Sadly we had a local man killed in a fight a few years ago and no one wants that to happen again."

She said the local board has not been able to meet with police as it usually does quarterly.

Local police have not been available recently due to being seconded to the Wellington protests, then Covid-related illness and "injury amongst those who went", she said.

Friday night

An eyewitness told the Herald multiple young men were treated at the scene by St John staff.

"Three ambulances and several police units were in attendance, a number of police dog units, and an eagle helicopter were also on scene.

"Officers and detectives were canvassing the local park on Gifford Ave with torches, whilst an officer blocked the entrances."

A number of persons appeared to be assisting the police with their investigation late last night, while neighbours watched on.

Broken bottles and shattered glass were throughout the car park and roadway.

The scene was reportedly locked down for the night. An eyewitness claimed they overheard police would search for bullet casings in the morning.