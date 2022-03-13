Sami Zagros, 32, enters the High Court at Christchurch for his drug importation trial. Photo / David Clarkson

Sami Zagros, 32, enters the High Court at Christchurch for his drug importation trial. Photo / David Clarkson

A 32-year-old man alleged to be the boss of a methamphetamine importing operation was found with $160,000 cash at his home when police carried out a raid, the High Court at Christchurch was told.

Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett told of the 2018 investigation that has led to the trial of Sami Zagros, who denies seven charges of importing methamphetamine, one of attempting to import the class A drug, and one of possession of the class B drug MDMA - Ecstasy - for supply.

The Crown will call evidence from an alleged co-offender who has already pleaded guilty.

Mallett said Zagros had already admitted and been convicted of importing methamphetamine. The charges still before the court - which he denies - bore striking similarities to the offending he had admitted.

Mallett said the method of importation and the consigning details of the packages mirrored the packages that Zagros had already admitted importing.

Between Zagros and the co-offender, Zagros was "the boss". Mallett said he was "higher up the hierarchy".

"While Zagros organised his importation of these packages, he used (the co-offender) to uplift the packages when they arrived and to courier the drugs and money across the country."

Photographs taken when search warrants were executed on the addresses of Zagros and the co-offender showed a clear contrast in the quality of living, and Zagros had $160,000 cash at his home.

A significant quantity of MDMA was found at a storage unit on Blenheim Rd, which was linked forensically to drugs found at Zagros' home address. References to trading MDMA were found on his phone.

"It is a circumstantial Crown case, but the evidence will show there are a number of compelling strands of evidence which make up the case," he said.

The Crown case in the judge-alone trial before Justice Gerald Nation is expected to continue to Friday.