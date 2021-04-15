Teen's horrific beating of kitten; SPCA, police launch investigation

The teen runs in to kick the kitten with such force that it flies into bush several metres away.

The teen runs in to kick the kitten with such force that it flies into bush several metres away.

Police and the SPCA are investigating after video emerged of a young boy kicking a young kitten several metres into a bush.

In the video, which has emerged from Whakatāne, male voices can be heard, with one boy egging another boy on to kick the small, defenceless kitten which is sitting on a gravel road.

A boy, wearing shorts, shirt and gumboots, can then be seen kicking the kitten with such force that it flies several metres in the air and into a grass bush.

A shocked and angry Whakatāne woman says her daughter was sent the footage from students at her school.

She says her daughter didn't know what the video was before opening it, and had been left horrified.

Sickened by the likely contents of the video, the woman refuses to watch it.

"I was a bit reluctant about sharing it. It's a bit disturbing, it makes me want to vomit, actually. I've heard it, it doesn't sound very good."

She had instead asked her husband to watch it.

"He said it was horrific and he said he doesn't think the kitten would have survived that, as it was quite a kick.

"One of [the boys] encouraged the other one, that kicked the kitten, to do it and once he did it I could hear a whole bunch of them just laughing.

"The kitten is on its own, sitting on what looks like a gravel road.

The kitten sits on the gravel road just prior to being attacked by the boy, believed to be a teenager from Whakatane.

"I can't bring myself to watch it after what he has described and my daughter is really upset by it."

She wanted the boys, who appeared to be teenagers, prosecuted for their despicable actions on the kitten.

"The purpose is finding out who these young kids are ... something is up with this [younger] generation if they think this is funny. I don't tolerate animal cruelty."

It remained unclear when and where the footage was taken.

Jason Blair, SPCA Tauranga Inspectorate Team Leader, said he was appalled and any violence or cruelty towards animals would not be tolerated.

"Ill-treatment of an animal is an offence against the Animal Welfare Act.

"It's disappointing to see people in our communities treating vulnerable animals in this cruel way.

"SPCA are working with NZ Police to identify the person/persons concerned."