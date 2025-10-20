“We’re incredibly pleased with the progress made by the team, however, this investigation remains ongoing,” Renfree said.

“Police take this sort of offending very seriously and will continue to hold offenders to account.”

Two offenders carrying four bags of items could be seen running towards a white vehicle parked on the side of the road.

He said “the financial loss of the vehicle, potential damage to personal property, and the expenses associated with temporary transport and possible insurance issues” were significant for the victims.

Member of public in SUV rams getaway car

Video footage showed the masked offenders running from a store in the Highbury centre clutching bags of items.

They got into a white car parked on the side of the road, as an alarm sounded.

An SUV was filmed smashing into a getaway car during the robbery on Mokoia Rd.

Seconds later, a white SUV drove into the passenger side of the stolen car as someone cheered.

The car then reversed behind the SUV and escaped down the street in front of onlookers.

A visible dent could be seen on the passenger side of the car.

Theoffenders fled in the stolen vehicle to Zion Rd, where they abandoned the damaged car and stole a second one, a police spokesman said at the time.

“The second stolen car was located abandoned in Potter Ave, Northcote, and it is believed the offenders left ... in a third stolen car,” the spokesman said.

If you can help police with information, call 105 and quote file number 251001/7961. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

