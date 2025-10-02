Police found the second car abandoned on Potter Ave, Northcote. The offenders are believed to have left the same road in a third vehicle.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these people, or any of the vehicles involved in this incident, to get in touch.”

A white four-wheel-drive rammed into the passenger side door of the offenders' car.

Police have also said they want to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from Mokoia Rd, Zion Rd, Birkenhead Ave, Pupuke Rd, Releigh Rd or Potter Ave.

A video from the alleged incident shows an SUV smashing into a getaway car during the robbery.

The masked offenders are seen running from a store in the Highbury centre holding bags of items.

They enter a white car parked on the side of the road while an alarm goes off in the background.

The offenders were able to speed away down the road with a visible dent on the side of their car.

Seconds later, a white SUV hits the side of the car as someone cheers.

The car reverses behind the SUV and heads down the street with a visible dent on its passenger side.

Police asked anyone who can help to contact them on 105 and quote file number 251001/7961.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.