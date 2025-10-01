Those involved fled in a stolen vehicle to Zion Rd, where they abandoned the damaged car and stole a second one, the spokesperson said.
“The second stolen car was located abandoned in Potter Ave, Northcote, and it is believed the offenders left ... in a third stolen car,” the spokesperson said.
“We would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help us to identify and locate these offenders, including people who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from Mokoia Rd, Zion Rd or Potter Ave.
“If you can help, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 251001/7961. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”
