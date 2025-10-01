The car then reversed behind the SUV and escaped down the street in front of onlookers.

A visible dent could be seen on the passenger side of the car.

Two offenders carrying bags of items could be seen running towards a white vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Police confirmed they are investigating after an aggravated burglary at a store on Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead.

A spokesperson said officers were called about 1.35pm after three people entered a store, smashed display cabinets and stole various items.

Those involved fled in a stolen vehicle to Zion Rd, where they abandoned the damaged car and stole a second one, the spokesperson said.

“The second stolen car was located abandoned in Potter Ave, Northcote, and it is believed the offenders left ... in a third stolen car,” the spokesperson said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help us to identify and locate these offenders, including people who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from Mokoia Rd, Zion Rd or Potter Ave.

“If you can help, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 251001/7961. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

