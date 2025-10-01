Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Auckland robbery: SUV rams getaway car after Birkenhead store raid

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police say three offenders smashed cabinets before fleeing with stolen goods. Video / Jeremy Markwick

An SUV was filmed smashing into a getaway car during a robbery in Auckland.

In video filmed yesterday afternoon in Birkenhead, masked offenders ran from a store in the Highbury centre clutching bags of items.

They got into a white car parked on the side of the road while an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save