The 14-year-old has been involved with 'numerous' vehicle thefts around Hawkes Bay. Photo / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Napier police have arrested a 14-year-old believed to have been involved in four recent ram raids, while another young teenager needed immediate medical attention after cutting his ankle while kicking in a glass door during a burglary.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said the 14-year-old has been involved with “numerous” vehicle thefts around Hawkes Bay.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court.

Local police have also had to deal with a 13-year-old with a gash on his ankle after they stopped a stolen vehicle involved in the ram raid of the Big Barrell liquor store on Carlyle St in Napier with three people inside.

The 13-year-old identified himself as the person who had kicked the glass door of the most recent ram raid at the Big Barrell store, and needed immediate medical attention for his injury.

Keene said police were still working to identify any other parties involved.

- RNZ