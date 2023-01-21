Last weekend there were 20 reports of vehicles stolen in the Hawkes Bay region.

Last weekend there were 20 reports of vehicles stolen in the Hawkes Bay region.

A spate of 20 car thefts over just one weekend in Hawke’s Bay has triggered an urgent plea from local police for residents throughout the region to keep their vehicles safe.

Hawke’s Bay area prevention manager Acting Inspector Caroline Martin said these vehicles have been primarily taken from public areas as well as from outside residential addresses, only thirteen of which have been recovered by police.

The most commonly stolen vehicles are Mazda Demios and Nissan Tiidas, Martin reported.

“However, we are seeing other makes also stolen - often being used for joy-riding and to commit further offences and harm in our community,” she said.

Although police are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible, Martin said police “cannot be everywhere all at once” and cannot “deter opportunistic thieves on our own”.

They advise that residents take measures to make their vehicles “less attractive for theft”.

These measures include ensuring your vehicle is locked and all your valuables are removed.

Additionally, police advise that you park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try to park in a well-lit area.

Anti-theft devices such as steering locks, immobilisers and car alarms are also useful in deterring thieves.

“Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents – if you see any suspicious behaviour in or around vehicles occurring now, please call 111,” Martin said.

Information can also be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 after the fact.