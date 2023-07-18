How an Auckland-based foreign student was forced to fake his own kidnapping, further testimony is expected from the father in the Lauren Dickason trial and could inflation finally dip below 6%? Video / NZ Herald

Four teenagers have been arrested after a 40km intercity crime spree south of Auckland overnight.

The youths, aged 16 and 17, fled police on a half-hour getaway drive, travelling 42km before the vehicle was spiked and arrests made near Huntly.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said a vehicle was stolen from Calder Cres, Pōkeno, just before 1am.

“The owner of this vehicle became aware of the theft and contacted Police immediately. The group of male offenders left in this vehicle, travelling with a ute, which was also stolen.

“A short time later the offenders arrived at a nearby liquor shop where the offenders have smashed a window to enter the store.”

Vaping products were scattered among broken glass at a Pōkeno burglary overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Hunter said a range of merchandise was taken from the Market St West and loaded into the two stolen vehicles.

“Our staff sighted the ute and signalled it to stop but it failed to do so.”

The Eagle helicopter also watched the offenders, who abandoned the ute and continued to flee in the other stolen car, Hunter said.

Hunter said the vehicle continued south, monitored by Eagle.

“Spikes were successfully deployed near Huntly, and pleasingly all four were then taken into custody without further incident.”

All those apprehended were aged between 16 and 17, Hunter said.

One was held in custody overnight.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.