Teenage girl critically injured after Bethells Beach sand dune fall

A teenage girl has been critically injured after falling down sand dunes at a beach on Auckland's west coast.
The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Service said the injured teen was flown to Auckland City Hospital yesterday evening after plunging down a dune.
She was in a critical condition.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the incident happened around 7.24pm.
An ambulance and a helicopter went to the beach, where they treated a patient at the scene before flying them to hospital.
The towering 30m sand dunes that border nearby Lake Wainamu are a drawcard to the black sand beach, with people sliding, surfing and rolling down the steep slope.