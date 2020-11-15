Teenage girl critically injured after Bethells Beach sand dune fall

The dunes at Lake Wainamu are a popular drawcard to Auckland's Bethells Beach. Photo / Kenny Rodger

A teenage girl has been critically injured after falling down sand dunes at a beach on Auckland's west coast.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Service said the injured teen was flown to Auckland City Hospital yesterday evening after plunging down a dune.

She was in a critical condition.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the incident happened around 7.24pm.

An ambulance and a helicopter went to the beach, where they treated a patient at the scene before flying them to hospital.

The towering 30m sand dunes that border nearby Lake Wainamu are a drawcard to the black sand beach, with people sliding, surfing and rolling down the steep slope.