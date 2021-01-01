Teen swimmers rescued: Lifesavers' hectic New Year on Auckland beaches

Surf lifesavers pulled a barely-conscious girl from the water at Piha Beach on New Year's day. Picture / Supplied

Two young girls, one barely conscious, were rescued from the sea barely minutes apart at two of Auckland's popular west coast beaches as holidaymakers flocked to the surf yesterday.

In a busy start to the New Year, northern region lifeguards were called on to rescue eight people as large crowds cooled down at 22 patrolled beaches in the upper North Island.

The region's manager Ari Peach said lifeguards carried out almost 800 preventative actions during the day involving 4300 beachgoers and 36 first-aid actions, including nine major interventions.



But the most serious incidents included two young girls who were flown to hospital after separate near-drownings three minutes apart at Piha and Muriwai.

Peach said at Muriwai a 14-year-old girl was badly dumped by a wave, while the 13-year-old girl at Piha swallowed a large amount of water and was barely conscious.

Both teens were flown to hospital by the Westpac rescue helicopter, he said.

Later in the day, dangerous surf conditions at Piha led to the flags being taken down while lifeguards at Muriwai stayed on an hour past 7pm after the patrol officially finished to keep watch on the many swimmers still at the beach.

Meanwhile, on the east coast at Omaha, Takapuna, Orewa, Wenderholm and Mangawhai Heads, wayward jet skis were proving a headache, operating at high speed near swimmers, said Peach.

The Maritime Police Unit had been informed.

Mangawhai guards also went to the aid of a man who suffered neck and head injuries after falling down the dunes.