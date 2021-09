Police have named the teenager killed in a crash on SH4 last week. Photo / File

A teenager who died in a crash on SH4 in Manunui last week has now been named.

He was Tama Scott, 15, of Taumarunui, police confirm.

Tama was hit by a car when he was walking on State Highway 4 in Manunui, near Taumarunui, last Friday around 7.30pm.

The vehicle hit him near Racecourse Rd.

He died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.