Teen cyclist killed in Pāpāmoa crash described as well-liked, dedicated athlete

Hugo Shaw, fourth from right with sunglasses, at the October Te Awamutu Regatta racing in the Novice Men's Octuple event. Photo / Conrad Blind

A 14-year-old killed in a crash in Pāpāmoa has been remembered as a well-liked, ambitious young man.

Hugo Shaw, of Cambridge, was killed when his bike collided with a truck in Pāpāmoa on Tuesday.

An avid sportsman, Hugo was as comfortable on the cricket pitch and rugby field as he was rowing on the lake.

St Peter's Cambridge director of rowing Janey Charlton said he was a valued teammate who gave his all.

"He was involved in our Year 7 and 8 programme and had just started his first competitive season as an under-15," she said.

Hugo Shaw, left, during a rowing practice. Photo / Fin Sherlock-Ludlow

"He was one of those really well-rounded, hard-working, talented people. He was very personable, related really well to his teammates and coaches, would do anything you asked of him and more.

"He was really keen and enthusiastic. He loved to get stuck in and do the training, he wasn't afraid of hard work. Obviously rowing is seen as a sport that is quite challenging and he was the kind of kid that thrived on that."

Charlton said Hugo's enthusiasm rubbed off on those around him and he had a tight-knit group of friends.

"They're a really good bunch of guys who thrive off each other and by the sounds of it have trained hard during the holidays, ready to get stuck into the season."

Hugo Shaw, a 14-year-old from Cambridge, was named as the victim of the Sandhurst Drive crash on Tuesday. Photo / File

She was confident the rowing community, and the Cambridge community as a whole, would pull together to support each other and Hugo's family.

"I think the nature of the group of boys and the sport, they will all come together and do it for themselves as well as for Hugo. They'll do it as a team, they'll do it together and help each other through the good days and bad days.

"They'll race their very best to honour what he would have been apart of. The rowing family is pretty close, there's lots of support and comfort - all the things that need to be done to support the family."

Charlton said the news of Hugo's death had come as a great shock and was hard to believe. While it was a tragic loss, she said it was a privilege to know him for as long as she did.

"It's taking a while to sink in, especially a young person with a lot of life ahead of them, it's hard.

"In hindsight, something we've talked about is we were all very lucky to know him and have him involved with the activities we run.

"It's an honour to at least have had that involvement with him and got to know him."

A service for Hugo will be held at Sir Don Rowlands Centre, Mighty River Domain Gate 2, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Karapiro on Sunday at 1.20pm.