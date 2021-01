Hugo Shaw, a 14-year-old from Cambridge has been named as the victim of the Sandhurst Drive crash on Tuesday. Photo / George Novak

Police can now name the teenager who died following a crash between a cyclist and a truck on Sandhurst Drive, in Pāpāmoa Beach yesterday.

He was 14-year-old Hugo Shaw, of Cambridge.

Police were called to the crash near the intersection with Pāpāmoa Beach Rd yesterday afternoon. St John sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene and diversions were in place after the crash.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.