Waipuna Hospice Super Hero Walk/Run to celebrate every day heroes

The Waipuna Hospice Super Hero Walk/Run n encourages people to embrace their super hero by celebrating and acknowledging the heroes in their lives. Photo / Supplied

Calling all community super heroes.

It's time to dust off your masks and capes for the Waipuna Hospice walk/run to honour, remember, and celebrate the heroes in our lives – both past and present.

The Waipuna Hospice Super Hero Walk/Run helps raise much-needed funds to care for people in the community facing a life-limiting illness and support for their families.

Many have someone who holds a special place in their hearts and is looked to as a hero.

The Waipuna Hospice event encourages people to embrace their super hero by celebrating and acknowledging the heroes in their lives, and walking or running in celebration and remembrance of them.

With super heroes taking on either a 3.6km walk or a 6.4km run, spot prizes, costumes, and more, March 27 will be an eventful day and a meaningful and fun way to celebrate life.

Why not assemble your Avengers and get the whole household caped up? Invite friends, family, colleagues, or team and club members to join you in registering.

The Waipuna Hospice Superhero Walk started in 2019 and crowds had a blast dressing up and joining fellow superheroes for a walk around Mount Maunganui.

With 2020's walk cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, Waipuna Hospice is gearing up to make 2021 bigger and better. But they can't do it without support.

Register for the Waipuna Hospice Super Hero Walk/Run and have a blast while you raise critically needed funds to help the terminally ill in your community.

The Waipuna Hospice Super Hero Walk/Run is a fun day out for the whole family. Photo / Supplied

Register before February 15 and receive a free super hero gift pack. Please note, packs are subject to availability.

Tickets are $10 for an individual (over 18 years), $5 for Waipuna Hospice volunteers and members, or come as a group of five individuals for the discounted price of $40. Children (under 18 years) can attend for free with a paying individual.

Want to double your impact?

Become a hospice fundraiser by creating a dedicated fundraising page with Give-a-Little and use it to help raise funds for Waipuna Hospice.

Share your fundraising page with your friends and family, and encourage your peers to support your cause. There will be prizes for the most funds raised, plus spot prizes on the day.

Be the superhero our community needs and register now at www.waipunahopsice.org.nz/super-hero-2021/ or email events@waipunahospice.org.nz or call (07) 552 4380 ext 211 for more information.

