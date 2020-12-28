Black Caps' fan meets cricket heroes at Bay Oval

Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan (right) and New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson (left) with the ANZ coin toss competition winner Ethan Cotter, 9. Photo / Supplied

Mount Maunganui cricketer Ethan Cotter got to meet his cricket heroes on Boxing Day.

The 9-year-old won the opportunity to be the Coin Toss kid at the Boxing Day Test between the Black Caps and Pakistan at Bay Oval.

The opportunity involved participating in the pre-match coin toss with captains Kane Williamson and Mohamed Rizwan as a part of the ANZ Coin Toss competition.

When meeting his heroes on Boxing Day, Ethan said he was: "A little bit nervous but very excited".

Ethan, who attends Omanu School and plays representative cricket for the Western Bay of Plenty, said his favourite part was all the signatures he collected on his bat, and the ball he received.

"We're going to keep the ball in a box so I can have it forever," he said.

The ball was signed by Kane Williamson and is a lasting memory of his first-ever test match at Bay Oval.

Ethan now has a summer filled with cricket to look forward to, including a tournament coming up in the New Year.

ANZ head of sponsorship Sue McGregor said Ethan was one of 22 promising young

cricketers chosen to take part in the pre-match custom this cricket season.

"After such a tough year it has been even more apparent the important role that sport and

our sporting heroes play to inspire our future generations," she said.

"We are so pleased to be able to continue creating these once in a lifetime opportunities for our future Black Caps and White Ferns. Getting to meet their heroes is something we hope will stay with them for years to come."

The coin toss experience is part of ANZ's long-standing support of Kiwi cricketers.

Since 2009 ANZ has given more than $1 million to local cricket players, teams & clubs. In

addition, ANZ has donated $1m in grants to grassroots cricket and netball clubs to

help them get back up and running after Covid-19.

Applications to win the chance to take part in the ANZ Coin Toss experience are still open. Apply for the Coin Toss Experience or for an ANZ Cricket Grant at

www.anzcricketworld.co.nz