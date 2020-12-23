Black Caps hit Mount beachgoers for six with a day at the beach

Black Caps play beach cricket with the local kids. Pictured: Beau Ackerman, 7, and Neil Wagner. Photo / George Novak

Sand, surf, sun and cricket was on the agenda for the Black Caps who hit the Mount Main Beach today to play alongside some of their fans ahead of the big Boxing Day Test.

The Black Caps will play Pakistan at The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from December 26 to December 30.

Ahead of the big game, a few members of the team spent the afternoon at the beach for a bit of fun.

Balls were flying high and the boys weren't catching very well as hoards of children tried to give the professionals a run for their money.

Off the pitch, cricketer Neil Wagner broke away to share his thoughts on the day.

"It's nice to see all the kids turn out in their numbers ... It's very special.

"It sort of just brings you back down to remembering that kid who fell in love with the game yourself. It doesn't feel like that long ago that I played cricket with my heroes so it's nice to give back and see the smiles on the kids' faces."

Neil Wagner does his best to show the kids how it's done. Photo / George Novak

Wagner said it encouraged him to train hard and work to be a role model for those that look up to the team.

There will be many eyes on him on Saturday as the team walk out onto The Bay Oval for the test against Pakistan.

Wagner said he was looking forward to it, ensuring he doesn't eat too much on Christmas Day.

"I can't have too many beers, just a quiet glass of red wine or one beer and obviously still a healthy good meal, but making the most of Christmas is something that only comes around once a year."

Wagner will be joined by Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling and Will Young at the weekend.