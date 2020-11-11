The sisters who've clocked up 300 years

Sisters Violet Byers Win Barnett and Joan Blair together have had 300 years on earth. Photo / Supplied

"I'm an antique and unique," said Whangamatā's Moana House resident Win Barnett, who celebrated 100 years of life on Tuesday.

She and her two sisters have together seen almost 300 years of life after Win turned 100 on Tuesday and her younger sister Joan Blair turned 98 on Monday.

Their older sister Violet Byers is 102.

"If I could live another two years - that's a laugh - my young sister will be 100. She was 98 yesterday."

Win was a corporal with the Women's War Service Auxiliary (WWSA) and married her late husband Eric after World War II.

They moved from Dunedin to Auckland, where they raised their sons Bruce and Alan. When Bruce retired to Whangamatā 10 years ago Mum joined him, but she is now in full-time care at Moana House.

She celebrated with a birthday cake, many visitors and was pleased to have had a card from the RSA, among others, thanking her for what she and her late husband did in the war.

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Win Barnett on her 100th birthday at Moana House this week. Photo / Alison Smith

"I was in the army for three years, I worked up to Sergeant," she reflected. "My husband was in the army and got a citation from General Freyberg for bravery. He escaped from prison camp, he walked from the north of Italy right up by the Swiss border and caught up with the British Army. I don't think he had any fear.

"He always said no one's braver than anyone else, it's just being there at the time and it's got to be done so you just do it. I miss him terrible."

Win worked as a bookkeeper, but not full time until after her sons had finished their schooling. Son Bruce has happy memories of his mum taking him to Takapuna Beach "all day".

He says his parents weren't wealthy but scrimped and saved to buy themselves a house.

Of her life, she said: "I've done all right, could've been a lot worse. I've had a good life, a very happy marriage and a good childhood. What more could you ask for?"

Win and her sisters played netball together. Win also played cricket on the Oval at Dunedin "while my mother followed me around with a sandwich and glass of milk".

Both Joan and Violet are in aged care homes in Mosgiel so couldn't make the special event.

Win said she enjoyed visitors but knows they have to yell at her to be heard. She said that by 2pm, she was looking forward to bedtime.

Still in good humour, she laughingly said: "I think people quite like me, I don't know but I think they do. I'm just pumping myself up."

Win's oldest sister was born in March 1918, and Win was born on 10 November 1920.