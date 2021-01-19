Fatal crash at Sandhurst Drive and Pāpāmoa Beach Rd

One person is critical after a crash at the Sandhurst Drive and Pāpāmoa Beach Rd intersection. Photo / File

Police at the scene of a serious crash in Pāpāmoa have confirmed one person has died.

Police earlier said they were responding to reports of a serious crash between a cyclist and a car at the intersection of Sandhurst Drive and Pāpāmoa Beach Rd, in Pāpāmoa Beach.

Police said the crash happened about 2.50pm.

Diversions were being put in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed it was notified of the incident at 2.51pm and sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

The spokeswoman could not make any further comment at this stage.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was still moving along Pāpāmoa Beach Rd, but slowly.

They said police could be seen inspecting a rubbish truck parked in the middle of the road and a white sheet could be seen covering a bike nearby.