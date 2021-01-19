Waihi Police Report for January 19, 2021

Search and Rescue and Waihi Beach surf life savers were deployed to Homunga Bay to rescue a man who had suffered a medical event.

Monday January 11

Search and Rescue and Waihi Beach surf lifeguards were deployed to Homunga Bay to rescue a man who had suffered a medical event. He was uplifted by IRB and transported to Waihi Beach for further medical treatment.

Another rescue was undertaken by Search and Rescue at Dickey Flat. A woman had twisted her knee, likely dislocating it, at a swimming hole near the Crown Track. She was carried out by stretcher and transported to Tauranga Hospital by St John ambulance.

While police were at the scene, a man approached them for help after diving into shallow water and hitting his head on a rock, causing a laceration that required stitches. He also went to hospital.

Tuesday January 12

A Manaia man fled into bush near his home address after police conducted a bail check on him. He was not to associate with a female victim who was present. He is now sought for arrest.

A report was made of a burglary at Dean Cres, Waihi. A set of keys was stolen. A suspect has been nominated and police are investigating.

A staff member at New World Waihi was assaulted by a shoplifter after the staff member approached the man about the theft. The offender allegedly punched the staff member in the face. His actions were caught on CCTV. The offender fled before police arrived. Police have identified the offender, who is sought for arrest.

A Waihi man was served with a 10-day police safety order at a SH2 address after a family harm incident. Corrections were advised because the man was subject to electronic monitoring on other charges.

Wednesday January 13

A Whangamatā man was arrested for breach of bail after police conducted a curfew check at his home address and he failed to present himself. He was located a few days later and held in custody for court. He is currently before the courts on drug-dealing charges.

A Paeroa man was arrested for assault after a family harm incident at a Fraser St address. He allegedly forced entry into a bedroom, shoved a woman and pressed his forearm on her neck, then attempted to assault her with a plank of wood. He allegedly also threatened to kill her when she fled from the property. He has been charged with assault and threatening to kill and was held in police custody overnight for court.



Thursday January 14

A Waihi man was processed for drink driving at Kenny St and returned a result of 570. He was also found to be on a restricted driver licence. He was issued with a fine and 35 demerits and will be appearing in court soon.

An intoxicated Waihi youth was detained for detoxification after she was allegedly found stumbling around and later lying on the roadway on Tauranga Rd. She was later returned to her family minus her bottle of vodka.

A Thames man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop on Queen St. The male driver refused to undergo alcohol breath/blood test procedures and was charged for refusing police as well as being a forbidden driver. The woman refused to surrender the vehicle keys to police after being informed the vehicle was to be impounded. A short time later she threw the keys at the police officer, striking him in the head. She was arrested for assault. Upon being placed in the patrol car she repeatedly kicked instrumentation, causing damage. The unhappy couple will be appearing in court soon.

Saturday January 16

A report was made of an attempted burglary at the Waihi Sub Station near Pukekauri Rd. A fence was cut but no property appeared to have been stolen. Police are seeking information from the community.

A window was smashed at a residential property on Consols St, Waihi and police are seeking information.

Two intoxicated males were trespassed from Waihi Beach Hotel for disorderly behaviour. They were allegedly abusive to a couple of women at the hotel and after being ejected they threw bottles. They left before police officers arrived but have been identified and can expect a visit from police.

A Paeroa man was arrested for assault during a family harm callout at a Menzies Pl address after he allegedly threw a phone charger at his female partner.

An alleged drink driver drove to the gas station for a $2 deal on Cornetto icecreams.

Sunday January 17

A Waihi woman was processed for drink driving at Rosemont Rd, Waihi after exiting a local gas station intoxicated. She said she drove to the gas station for a $2 deal on Cornetto icecreams. She returned a result of 448 and will be appearing in court soon.

Crime prevention advice

It is no secret that one of the main drivers of crime and social harm in this country are illegal drugs and drug addiction. Police need your help to stop drugs causing further harm in our communities. You can do this by reporting drug dealing, cultivating and manufacturing to police in person or anonymously. Police can ensure your confidentiality and will act on your information to rid the community of the harm caused by illegal drugs. Police will also help those addicted to drugs by engaging them with social services and rehabilitative care.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - if it has already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamatā police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.