Teen critically injured in firearms incident in Hamilton

A Hamilton boy arrived at Waikato Hospital with a gunshot wound in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo / Alan Gibson

A Hamilton boy arrived at Waikato Hospital with a gunshot wound in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo / Alan Gibson

A Hamilton boy is in a critical condition after being shot.

The 16-year-old arrived at Waikato Hospital early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound.

He collapsed shortly after arriving and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said police were now investigating how the boy received the serious injuries caused by a firearms incident.

Police are supporting the boy's family, she said.

"Police are treating this incident very seriously, and officers are working to establish how and where the boy came to be injured, and who else may have been involved."

She urged anyone with information to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210629/7295. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.