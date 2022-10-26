An 18-year-old has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

A teenager has been charged with injuring a man who was “brutally assaulted” following a brawl of up to 20 people in Christchurch.

Wynton King was reportedly knocked out and taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after the fight early on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said they had received several reports of a fight involving up to 20 people on Hereford St, just after midnight.

On Wednesday, police said an 18-year-old had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

He faces a separate charge of injuring with intent in relation to the alleged assault of another person during the same disorder incident. He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Police said King remained in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

According to a Givealittle page he was “brutally assaulted” outside a bar on Hereford St.

“Though he doesn’t know it yet, Winnie’s life has been altered beyond repair and we want to make sure we, his immediate family, can be there every step of the way to support him on this journey,” the page said.

“We his family, are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love his many friends are sending our way. We are learning just how truly loved our Winnie is.”

Two other people have received formal warnings, relating to fighting in public and obstruction.

Police are hoping to identify anyone else who was involved in the incident.

They ask anyone with information about this incident, including video and photos, to contact them by calling 105 or on online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using “Update My Report” using reference 221023/8930.