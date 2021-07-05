Teen behind 250 racist posters granted permanent name suppression

A teenager who put up racist posters around Queenstown, including on the windows of a newly opened Islamic Centre, has been granted permanent name suppression. Photo / George Heard

A teenager who put up racist posters around Queenstown, including on the windows of a newly opened Islamic Centre, has been granted permanent name suppression. Photo / George Heard

A teenager who put up racist posters around Queenstown, including on the windows of a newly opened Islamic Centre, has been granted permanent name suppression.

The youth, who is now 19, was charged with putting about 250 posters on poles, bus shelters and walls around the town last December.

Among them were six posters put around the Queenstown Islamic Centre at the Gorge Rd Retail Centre.

They showed images of the prophet Mohammed, in the style of French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and were stuck to the windows of the centre, also known as Queenstown Masjid, less than a fortnight after it opened.

On a building opposite the centre, and on poles and walls elsewhere in the town, the youth put up posters saying "Islam is right about women".

The youth admitted charges of billsticking, between December 1 and 24; and possession of a knife, in the Queenstown Gardens, on December 24. He was granted diversion and interim name suppression.

Queenstown District Court staff today confirmed he has completed diversion, and a judge has made an order for permanent name suppression.

Diversion is a scheme in which offenders are dealt with out of court, charges are withdrawn and a conviction not recorded, provided the offender completes agreed conditions.

Generally, it is the offender's first offence, the offence is not serious, and the offender has accepted full responsibility.

Conditions of a diversion agreement may include an apology to the victim, reparation, attending counselling or programmes, and participating in a restorative justice process.