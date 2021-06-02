Tears of jubilation at Wellington cricket club as Devon Conway made history

The shot that brought up Devon Conway's 100. Photo / Photosport

It was an emotional night for the Wellington club cricket teammates of Devon Conway, pulling an all-nighter as the Black Caps batsman stormed onto the record books in spectacular fashion during his Black Caps test debut against England at Lord's.

The 29-year-old stole the show with his typically composed demeanour on a hot London afternoon, scoring a thrilling unbeaten 136, leading New Zealand to 246-3 at stumps on day one of the first test against England.

Conway became the 12th New Zealander to make a century on his test debut - making the famed Lord's honours board on his first try – while producing the highest score in the 137-year history of debutants at the ground.

Conway's teammates at Victoria University of Wellington Cricket Club watched on through New Zealand's early hours of Thursday morning, as their "proud club man" made a statement at the Home of Cricket.

Premier team captain Matt Fowler said their group chat was in overdrive.

"It was going off as he brought up the three figures," Fowler said.

"Everyone was really excited when he got his first run, and then the 50, and then the hundred of course. I think everyone will be proudly telling everyone at work [today] that it was our Devon Conway that got the hundred last night."

Fowler said there was never thought about heading to sleep, as Conway's magic unfolded.

"Of course there was only one option – you stay awake and watch, and to see him bring up his three figures with the dismissive flick that we became used to seeing at our club was just amazing. I have to admit, I got a bit emotional as well."

Adding to that emotion is South African-born Conway's unique and challenging cricketing journey – leaving his home country behind in 2017 to chase higher honours in the sport, and landing in Wellington where his skyrocketing career has only gone one way, before becoming eligible to represent New Zealand last year.

Fowler met Conway soon after his arrival to the capital.

"There's been a lot of sacrifices, and for the guy to just go about his business again at test level was just incredible to watch.

He's a proud club man and since he's come to the club nothing's changed about him. He'll always come back and give back to the club where he can."

Fowler said there was further proof of Conway's composed and level-headed way of life after he messaged the Black Cap's fiancée, Kim, a message of congratulations.

"She said that she told [Conway] a couple of days ago that he was going to do it, but he said 'No way, you're dreaming'.

"But actually, the way he batted it seemed like we were the ones in dreamland as he was totally in control and never in doubt really, which sums up how good this guy is."