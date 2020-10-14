Website of the Year

New Zealand

Teal & Ducrotoy: Thank you to New Zealand from the Home Country

5 minutes to read

British children receiving tins of meat from New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Tony Teal & Christine Ducrotoy

OPINION

With Britain facing the prospect of further lockdowns during the Covid 19 crisis, we were discussing the devastation and privations that came in our childhood, during and after World War II.

In a sense

