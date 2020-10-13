Website of the Year

Leighton Smith: Beware the slide of progressivism

'I believe a Joe Biden victory would see America change dramatically for the worse.'

NZ Herald
By: Leighton Smith

OPINION

Political discussions are dangerous territory and increasingly so. I confirmed this unwittingly a few days ago when suggesting to a friend that the US election was more important than the NZ equivalent.

But it

