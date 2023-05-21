Teachers strike actions suspended after talks with minister

By RNZ
Teacher unions have suspended all industrial action following a meeting with Education Minister Jan Tinetti.
Tinetti organised a meeting between the Post Primary Teachers’ Association, the Educational Institute and the Education Ministry on Friday.
The ministry agreed to work urgently on revised offers, unions say, and the unions agreed to suspend strike notices until May 30.
The PPTA’s members were scheduled to refuse to teach particular year groups on Thursday this week and next.
The Educational Institute’s members finish voting on possible industrial action today.