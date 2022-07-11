Allegations have been made about a teacher being inappropriate towards a student at Christchurch's Cashmere High School.

The Ministry of Education confirmed the school had alerted it to the allegation.

Ministry spokeswoman Nancy Bell said today that the school was aware it "can seek support and guidance from us to assist them if needed".

However, she could not comment further on the specifics of the situation - referring the Herald to the school's board of trustees.

"We were made aware of the allegation by the school on 5 July 2022," she said.

"School boards of trustees are responsible for employment matters and given that this would be an employment issue it is inappropriate for us to comment further."

The Teaching Council has been approached for comment.

NZME has reached out to Cashmere High School and its board of trustees for comment.