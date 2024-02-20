Northland Inc’s David Templeton speaks at the Whāriki Te Wā Hā event in the Far North in 2023, one of the many networking events run by Whāriki around Te Tai Tokerau for pākihi Māori.

Northland Inc’s David Templeton speaks at the Whāriki Te Wā Hā event in the Far North in 2023, one of the many networking events run by Whāriki around Te Tai Tokerau for pākihi Māori.

A partnership created to encourage Māori business excellence in Te Tai Tokerau is proving fruitful almost a year after it first started.

The Waka Hourua Agreement between Northland Inc and Whāriki (a national not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting Māori businesses) was signed last June, with the aim of promoting sustainable and culturally responsive economic growth and development in Te Tai Tokerau.

The agreement is also committed to helping pākihi Māori (Māori businesses) connect, collaborate, and innovate regionally, nationally, and globally.

Whangārei’s Zak Olsen (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ruanui) is a Whāriki member and one of 400 registered Northland pākihi Māori.

Hello Pickle and Fat Boy BBQ owner Zak Olsen, says he can't recommend Whāriki enough to any pākihi Māori in Te Tai Tokerau.

Olsen first engaged with the service after Cyclone Gabrielle and prolonged bad weather caused both his cafe and catering business, Hello Pickle and Fat Boy BBQ, to go downhill.

He said that while he was unsure what the service could offer, the manaaki (care) and sense of whānau he’d felt as part of the network was unlike anything he’d ever experienced.

“I’m a massive fan of Whāriki because they want to see you thrive,” Olsen said.

“It’s a really nurturing environment, with a real sense of kotahitanga (unity, oneness) and the vibe is all about ‘how can I help you, help me, so that I can help you’.

“My businesses were really struggling and if it wasn’t for the support applying for funding and grants, plus the contracts that have come from my first networking event, I don’t know how I would have gotten through.”

Whāriki supports Māori business owners and professionals through networking events, digital workshops and an online community.

Stuart Selkirk (Ngāti Whātua) is the new kaiurungi (project lead) at Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau.

He said the purpose of Whāriki was to ensure Māori business owners weren’t left on their own, particularly in the early start-up stage.

“We are a Māori business network, so the idea is to connect with pākihi Maori, particularly as a lot of start-ups have all the best intentions, but often aren’t sure where to turn to for help, guidance or may be too shy to ask,” Selkirk said.

“We’re there to encourage the pākihi, to assist and guide them and can also help make business recommendations where suitable.”

Northland Inc head of kaupapa Māori, enterprise and innovation, Piripi Moore (Ngāpuhi, Te Roroa, Te Rarawa) said he’d noticed a lack of Māori business support three years ago when he first started with Northland Inc.

The introduction of Whāriki, he said, had helped meet a need for a Māori business network in the region.

“The thing about success is that it breeds success, so for an emerging young start-up working with an established Māori business, the opportunity to learn from them, what works and how to avoid traps and pitfalls is huge,” Moore said.

“What we’re seeing is that for Māori business owners, they start to build tuakana- teina (older-younger sibling) relationships, which organically creates an ecosystem of Māori business excellence and sharing.”

Moore added while having extra whānau and community commitments could sometimes be a challenge for Māori, it could also be a rewarding vehicle for helping others.

“Depending on the industry and whether it’s a land-based business amongst hapū and iwi, there is an accountability to the collective, not just to yourself, which other businesses don’t have,” Moore said.

“For some businesses they also often employ whānau, so that can be a heavy burden because you’re not just a business, you’re supporting other whānau which is a big responsibility.

“But, it can also be rewarding knowing your business is feeding your whānau and extended whānau and giving back to the community.

“Some businesses even factor this into their model, so part of their profits go back to their marae or hapū, which means a business isn’t just cash-driven, it can also have a cultural and social component which is beautiful and can feel hugely motivating.”

With regards to the upset being felt across the country regarding proposed changes to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Moore said the business community was now waiting to see what the Government would bring to the table.

He said while nothing had yet been mentioned about procurement, supporting pākihi Māori in Te Tai Tokerau ticked all the boxes for regional economic success.

“Māori business is our economy and with population numbers growing in this demographic in Te Tai Tokerau, giving more Māori entrepreneurs access to contracts and opportunities is the proactive business support we need,” Moore said.

“It’s not about race, but looking at supporting businesses based on need and a large population of Maori entrepreneurs.

“There’s a lot of deprivation here, but we’re not looking for a handout, just a hand up.

“We can do the work ourselves, so if they’re really serious about shifting the social indicators and getting the economic horse going, it’s better to invest in Māori businesses which can help with the social impacts of poverty and unemployment.”

Myjanne Jensen is a reporter based in the Far North. She loves hearing the stories of people from all walks of life and feels it is a privilege to be able to share their experiences with the world.











