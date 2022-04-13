Te Raukura ki Kapiti is looking forward to welcoming back shows and guests as Covid-19 restrictions ease. Photo / Mark Thompson

For the last two years, ever since Te Raukura ki Kāpiti opened, shows have been just the tip of the iceberg for centre manager Sonia Hardie.

Unseen has been the work below the surface, juggling the constant changes in Covid-19 rules and regulations.

"We opened with gusto in February 2020 with incredible community support and excitement, but soon had to close our doors in March due to the start of the pandemic," Hardie said.

The NZSO performing The Soldier's Tale at Te Raukura ki Kapiti. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"It was a fantastic opening season but probably the most challenging start that a long-awaited new venue could face.

"The following two years for Te Raukura, like the rest of the country, were up and down, opening, closing, restricting, and going ahead with events when small windows of opportunity allowed."

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Royal New Zealand Ballet managed to get shows in along with local performances by Kāpiti Concert Orchestra, Coasters and Kāpiti College with their production of Chicago, among others, from many genres including ballet, choir, orchestral, contemporary dance, theatre, gigs and comedy.

Despite the downtime and restrictions, Hardie said the shows and events that have been staged have, for the most part, been hugely successful.

"Our arts-loving community have supported and attended in substantial numbers, enjoying wonderful events spanning all genres of performing arts.

"After eagerly awaiting news of a change at the traffic lights, the news that vaccine passes are no longer required for entry at Te Raukura under the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework was welcomed.

"While eagerly awaiting news of a change at the traffic lights, we've been busy at the centre.

"We've kept up with all important maintenance making sure equipment is up to scratch and busy working with artists and producers to bring more amazing art to the Te Raukura stage for you to enjoy in the second half of 2022 when living and gathering will hopefully be much safer.

Te Raukura ki Kapiti. Photo / Mark Thompson

"The most reassuring news is that both community and national companies are re-booking to bring more great performing arts experiences back to Te Raukura for our arts-loving community."

Events scheduled for later in the year include Indian Ink Theatre Company's production of Krishnan's Dairy, TEDx Kāpiti, Tom Sainsbury and local musician Andrew London.

While international bookings have been quiet Hardie said, "We are looking forward to audiences returning and bringing friends and family to encounter new performance experiences.

"The opening of Transmission Gully may even mean more Wellingtonians venture up the coast for their performing arts fix."

With the country's move to the orange level setting, there are now no capacity limits, however, face masks are still encouraged inside.

Shows

Tom Sainsbury

Comedian, snapchat satirist and now unmasked as the dancing Alien on The Masked Singer NZ, Tom Sainsbury is about to add another string to his bow: Comedian on the loose. He's hitting the road with his brand new show SNAPCHAT DUDE LIVE! and no stone will be unturned in his quest to poke fun at New Zillunders. Famous for taking the Mickey out of politicians like Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges, as well as his parallel life as Gingerbread the cat, Sainsbury will be plumbing the depths of our quirky culture.

So grab yourself some fush and chups, put some L&P in the chilly bin, say "yeah nah", dress up fancy in your jandals and head out to see Sainsbury in action when he comes to Kāpiti.

Dates: June 2, in the Coastlands Theatre.

TEDx Kāpiti

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a programme of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Every TEDx event is given a theme, this year Kāpiti and Horowhenua will be embracing the theme emerge for its event. Emerge means to come to light. To move out or away from something and to become apparent, or even prominent. It means new ideas, invites a distinction from our neighbours in Wellington and offers a focus on the resilience seen in many areas since Covid-19 changed our lives forever. It's a simple word, a humble word, but it carries so much diversity and timeliness for our communities. And that's why we're excited to see how this is embraced and shared across industry, community and culture. Speaker line-up announced soon.

Dates: June 25, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Krishnan's Dairy

Krishnan's Dairy is a cultural phenomenon that sells out every time. Take a look behind the counter of the corner dairy and discover a love story as wondrous as the Taj Mahal.

Jacob Rajan is utterly captivating as he juggles multiple characters in a career-defining performance that shows why he's won numerous best actor awards. Winner of the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe First Award and two Production of the Year Awards in New Zealand, this iconic play is fun for all. Laughter, live music and exquisite masks make this a magical evening like no other. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see one of New Zealand's most loved plays.

Dates: June 30-July 2 in the Coastlands Theatre.

Let's Talk About Me!

Let's Talk About Me! is a follow-your-dreams musical comedy starring Andrew London and featuring 27 of his original and most popular songs. The hilarious new Kiwi musical is about a man with a broken guitar, two mortgages, an alien tech-driven teenage daughter and a mid-life crisis whose ambitious wife wants him to "get a haircut and get a real job". After an altercation at a gig, Darryl is ordered to go to anger management where he finds a new perspective on life. Seats for this premiere season will be keenly sought after, so book now and make sure you're among the first to see this hilarious new Kiwi musical.

Starring: Andrew London, April Phillips, Tracey Savage, Jeremy Nelson.

Band: Kirsten London, Nick Granville, Greg Crayford, Michael Crawford

Director: Fingal Pollock.

Dates: September 15-17, matinee: Saturday, September 17 at 2pm.