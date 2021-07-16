Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Te Mata Peak's dangerous road: 'If our fence wasn't there, she would probably be dead'

3 minutes to read
The car crashed into the fence at about 9.15pm on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

The car crashed into the fence at about 9.15pm on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

Shannon Johnstone
By:

Reporter

Owners of a Te Mata Peak Rd property are concerned that their fence is the only safety barrier saving driver's lives after three cars in six weeks have crashed into the fence.

A police spokesperson

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.