Te Mata Peak's dangerous road: 'If our fence wasn't there, she would probably be dead'

The car crashed into the fence at about 9.15pm on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

Owners of a Te Mata Peak Rd property are concerned that their fence is the only safety barrier saving driver's lives after three cars in six weeks have crashed into the fence.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of a crash on the road at 9.15pm on Wednesday.

The car crashed into a fence but no one was injured.

One lane was blocked until the car was towed.

Street resident Sandra Duthie says it is the third car to crash into their fence in six weeks.

Other residents in other parts of the street have also had similar issues.

She said the driver had come down the street too fast, their wheels had hit the grass on one side taking out two fence posts and then spun out and crashed back into the fence.

"If our fence wasn't there, she would've spun off down into the gully and probably been dead.

"It's pretty ridiculous that the safety barrier here is my fence.

"If we hadn't put that fence there, we would've probably had fatalities by now, certainly injuries."

Duthie has been communicating with Hastings District Council for some time about the issue, asking for safety solutions.

She would like to see speed bumps installed coming up to the corner so drivers are forced to slow down, and the speed limit dropped from 60km/h to 50km/h.

May 2021 - another car crashed into a fence on Te Mata Peak Rd. Photo / File

Duthie said there has been talk about installing safety warning signs and Armco barriers, but this hasn't happened.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said there have been four crashes at this location since November last year and after the crash in November council made improvements to road signage.

Further improvements to signage, suggested after a crash on May 20, are "about to be installed".

"We believe that the wet conditions on the night may have contributed to the most recent crash.

"This section of Te Mata Peak road is in the forward works programme for reconstruction to improve the road alignment and make provision for active users.

"The proposed improvements will consider multiple options which will aim to reduce the high number of crashes."

September 2020 - a car crashed through a fence on Te Mata Peak Rd, and not for the first time on this stretch. Photo / File

Any request to reduce the speed limit will be considered as part of the council's next speed limits law setting process, the spokesperson said.