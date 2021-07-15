Coroner rules cruise ship passenger drowned off Hawke's Bay coast after deliberately climbing overboard

Neil Vaughan, from Victoria, Australia, fell from the Norwegian Jewell, pictured berthed in Sydney, about six nautical miles south of Mahia Peninsula on December 29, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

A cruise ship passenger who went missing in the sea off Hawke's Bay had deliberately climbed overboard, a coroner has ruled.

Neil Peter Vaughan, from Victoria, Australia, fell from the cruise ship the Norwegian Jewell about six nautical miles south of Mahia Peninsula on December 29, 2019.

His fall was recorded on the ship's CCTV footage.

Coroner Bruce Hesketh ruled that the cause of this death was suicide, from drowning.

Reporting restrictions regarding suicide and the mode of Vaughan's death have been lifted by the chief coroner after an application from Stuff, supported by Vaughan's widow Nina.

Vaughan's body has never been located so no post-mortem or toxicological

analysis could be carried out.

Hesketh's finding stated the 62-year-old had been holidaying in New Zealand with his wife Nina, and had enjoyed a vintage tour in Napier the day of his death.

Vaughan had been in the advanced stages of Parkinson's disease, which had caused him considerable physical pain and psychological stress. He also suffered side effects from the medication he was taking,

The couple had boarded the Norwegian Jewel in Sydney on December 22 for a Christmas and New Year cruise around New Zealand.

They were due to arrive back in Sydney on January 3, 2020.

Married for 39 years, they had taken a number of cruises and this was their second cruise to New Zealand.

On December 28, Vaughan wasn't well and slept after taking his breakfast and lunch medications.

On December 29, the ship berthed in Napier and Vaughan had been keen to go on a local tour.

His wife thought this was unusual, but was pleased he was making the effort to go out, so they caught a shuttle into the city.

The couple shopped and enjoyed a one-hour vintage tour before heading back

to the ship.

About 5.45pm the vessel was about six nautical miles off the Mahia Peninsula.

Vaughan complained of being in pain and distress and did not want to join his wife in the ship's restaurant for dinner.

Later that evening, she realised her husband was missing and alerted the ship's captain.

A search for Vaughan continued until January 2, but he was not found.

His wife gave evidence as part of the coronial inquest, that she and her husband had discussed wanting "quality of life" over "quantity of life".

A family friend also relayed to her, after Vaughan's death, that he had discussed ending his life.

At the time Vaughan went overboard the sea temperature was 18C and reasonably calm.

He was lightly dressed, and would not have survived longer than 10 hours and 30 minutes.

"I am satisfied, given his physical condition and ailments, he drowned

quickly,'' Hesketh said.

He made no recommendations.

Reporting restrictions that usually apply to suicides were lifted in Vaughan's case following an application by Stuff to Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall.

Marshall said it was in the public interest to allow publication of the details of Vaughan's death given the debate surrounding euthanasia and the upcoming implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019.

