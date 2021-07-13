Te Kuiti crash: One person dead after truck, car collide

The crash happened on Te Kumi Rd, Te Kuiti, about 2.10pm today.

One person has died and another was seriously injured after a truck and a car collided in Te Kuiti.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Te Kumi Rd, or State Highway 3, about 2.10pm today.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person with serious injuries had been taken to hospital.

Another person had moderate injuries.

A resident told the Herald the crash is at the northern end of the King Country town, near the intersection with Hospital Rd.

Reports of a serious crash blocking lanes on #SH3 near Hospital Rd in Te Kuiti. Follow directions of emergency service onsite and expect delays. More to come when known. ^MF pic.twitter.com/vty8DyooWO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 13, 2021

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as the road will be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ referred all queries to police.