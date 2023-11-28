Wheelchair Wagon original volunteer and current patron Merle Oliver cutting the 40th birthday cake at the celebration luncheon for trustees and volunteers. Photo / Dean Taylor

Wheelchair Wagon original volunteer and current patron Merle Oliver cutting the 40th birthday cake at the celebration luncheon for trustees and volunteers. Photo / Dean Taylor

Looking back 40 years, it is hard to believe there was once a world without a “Wheelchair Wagon” - but that was exactly the case.

In typical country town style, a need was seen and a solution put in place.

The story goes that Nancy Natzke and her brother Jim Smith had visited someone in Waikato Hospital who was in a wheelchair, and the problem of transportation came up.

Sometime soon after, Jim passed away and Nancy inherited a 1973 light Bedford truck.

A solution to the problem of transporting people in wheelchairs was seen, so she got a group of volunteers together and the Wheelchair Wagon was born.

The light truck was fitted with a canopy, hydraulic hoist and tie-down straps and began operation on Christmas Eve, 1983.

Christmas Eve 1987, and Te Awamutu's Wheelchair Wagon is "ready to roll". Pictured with the converted 1973 light Bedford truck is Merv Mexted from Stewart & Cavalier, whose company built the cabin, and inside is trustee - and now patron - Merle Oliver.

The idea was for volunteer drivers to take wheelchair-bound residents where they needed to go, be it shopping, medical or social appointments.

It operated on this informal basis for some years before a trust was formed and a committee was elected to look after funding applications, receive donations and recruit and organise the volunteer roster.

Six years after inheriting a light Bedford truck from her brother Jim Smith and donating it to the Wheelchair Wagon Trust, Nancy Natske was in regular need of the service to get her to Waikato Hospital appointments after she slipped and ended up in plaster.

It has continued the same way until today and is now celebrating 40 years of operation.

On Monday trustees, committee members and volunteers gathered at Te Awamutu RSA for an informal get-together and luncheon, with just a few short speeches and the cutting of the cake by an original volunteer, and current patron, Merle Oliver.

Te Awamutu Wheelchair Wagon trustees and volunteers gathered at Te Awamutu RSA on Monday to celebrate 40 years of serving the community. Photo / Dean Taylor

She said one of the goals of the trust was to make sure each new wagon was better than the previous one, and that has been achieved.

The wagons have worked hard over the years, and after starting with a 10-year-old second-hand light truck, the trust is only on to its fourth new vehicle - five Wheelchair Wagons in total.

The first new wagon was a Mitsubishi L300, still with the old cabin fitted to the back.

In 1990, community fundraising resulted in a replacement for the original Wheelchair Wagon, a new Mitsubishi L300 van - albeit with the same cabin.

The wagon has been a series of Ford Transit vans since that time, each one bigger and roomier, and with better lifts and space for more passengers.

At its peak point of operation prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wheelchair Wagon was carrying around 1400 people per year from Te Awamutu, Kihikihi, Pirongia and the surrounding areas.

In 2000, another huge effort from service organisations and the community resulted in the third Wheelchair Wagon - a Ford Transit with lift that had room for five passengers in wheelchairs and better access for volunteers and passengers.

Clients book via phone calls, and rostered helpers take care of the pick-ups and drop-offs at arranged times.

Two volunteers are rostered on each day - a driver and a helper.

The trust has enlisted community help from service clubs and other groups whenever major fundraising is required to replace a vehicle or upgrade equipment.

Across the entire 40 years, it has achieved its goals with regard to both the equipment it operates and the service it provides.

In 2008, a new Ford Transit van was purchased and fitted with a new lift.

Ongoing donations from users, the community, groups and businesses ensures the day-to-day operations are maintained.

If you are interested in using the services of the Wheelchair Wagon or would like to offer your volunteer services in some capacity, contact trust chairperson Anne Mellor (871 6359) or patron Merle Oliver (871 4672).

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

Stay up to date with the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.