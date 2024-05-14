Local artist Dannika Tukua was inspired by childhood memories of Te Awamutu War Memorial Park as she created artwork for the playground's new timber play structures. Photo / Dean Taylor

Local artist Dannika Tukua was inspired by childhood memories of Te Awamutu War Memorial Park as she created artwork for the playground's new timber play structures. Photo / Dean Taylor

The new playground at Te Awamutu’s War Memorial Park is a work of art - a reflection of local artist Dannika Tukua’s childhood memories in “a truly magical place”.

The artwork by Tukua is a key feature of the playground, which opened to the community last Wednesday.

“I have wonderful memories of playing at the Memorial Park when I was a kid, so having the opportunity to contribute to this beautiful space for the next generation to enjoy meant the world to me,” Tukua said.

Te Awamutu War Memorial Park playground's new timber play structure features unique artwork by Dannika Tukua. Photo / Jesse Wood

“While painting, I was accompanied by resident fantails, kingfishers, bumblebees and ducks - the sound of the stream was so beautiful.

“The park is a lovely quiet place, surrounded by nature, to sit and appreciate all that our Anzac heroes sacrificed for us.”

Tukua said she wanted to reflect on the “whimsical charm of the area” within the artwork.

Local artist Dannika Tukua said she was accompanied by fantails, kingfishers, bumblebees and ducks while painting her artwork on the new Te Awamutu War Memorial Park playground. Photo / Jesse Wood

“Catching tadpoles, feeding eels, finding spiders, bumblebees and butterflies as a child was exhilarating - and part of our iconic Kiwi childhood.”

Other features of the playground include a spinning dish, three puzzles, and a pathway for improved access, connecting the play elements with the Royal Air Force bridge and Mangahoe St.

The previous playground had served its time and a design to transform the play area was developed to align with the park’s concept plan, as well as highlight the area’s history and landscape.

Community services manager Brad Ward said the new space complemented the park and would be a popular spot for young families.

“The artwork, by a local artist and painted on the timber play structure and swings, adds life and colour, seamlessly blending in with the surrounding environment. It was crucial these attributes were cohesive with the park,” Ward said.

“The puzzles incorporate and relate to the park’s heritage. These represent the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA), Mangapiko Stream and the historic market gardens.”

To celebrate the project’s completion, a community event is being held on May 26 from 10am to 12pm at War Memorial Park.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.