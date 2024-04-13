All parking in the Te Awamutu CBD is restricted to one hour or less. Photo / Dean Taylor

OPINION

It was almost 20 years ago to the day that I published an editorial bemoaning the poor parking skills of Te Awamutu drivers and asking that we be more considerate and more compliant for the sake of all road users.

Unfortunately, I cannot say much has changed in that time, except that the population has boomed and the situation has become worse in many instances.

One of the common complaints at that time was of all-day parkers in the CBD - and it was the business people and staff getting the blame.

The problem was not restricted parking, but a lack of enforcement.

In the ensuing years, a fair bit of work has been undertaken to improve the CBD - especially during the period around 2008 when councillors were campaigning on the issue of trucks in or out of the main street.

There was a wide-ranging Heart of Te Awamutu project, with consideration given to CBD projects, the Hub area around Selwyn Park and the Rose Gardens and connectivity to the ‘heart’ of the town.

Parking was in the mix and hotly debated - especially as some parks were being realigned from the easy-to-use angle parking to the more difficult parallel parking - with a reduction in parking spaces, an assessment of the need for and location of mobility parking, and an assessment of time restrictions.

By the end of 2010, the work had been done and just in time for Christmas, the council said it was going to be enforcing the rules to prevent flouting of the rules and make it fair for everyone.

At that time it was reported there were 950 parking spaces in and around the town centre. Of those 178 had restrictions from five to 120 minutes and 29 were mobility parks. The breakdown of restrictions was not reported.

The council says there currently are 1713 car parks in and around the CBD, 34 mobility parks, and 10 loading zones. One mobility park has a 15-minute restriction, 22 have no limit and the remaining 11 are either one or two hours.

There are 1207 parks with no restrictions, 90 with a two-hour limit and 385 with a one-hour limit. The remaining are between five and 30 minutes, with most 10 minutes.

Streets near the CBD are also in high demand, but carry time restrictions to be aware of. Photo / Dean Taylor

I think it is fair to say that the one-hour parks are concentrated in Alexandra, Arawata and Sloane streets - designed to keep movement in the most in-demand part of town.

Added to that is the Mega Centre on Cambridge Rd, with anchor businesses Mitre 10 Mega and Pak‘nSave, plus smaller retailers and services, a self-service fuel station, a medical centre and a birthing centre.

There are almost 600 car parks in the precinct.

Pak‘nSave has a handful of restricted parking for families, disabled and loading, plus 245 parks for the supermarket and another 60 at the fuel station - all limited to 90 minutes.

Mitre 10 Mega also has a handful of parks for the disabled and families, plus 148 parks with no time restrictions.

In addition, there are 20 parks near the Oval and 62 in the vicinity of Te Awamutu Birthing Centre, all without time restrictions.

There are almost 600 carparks at the Mega Centre on Cambridge Rd. Photo / Dean Taylor

On the surface, it would seem there is plenty of parking available for a town the size of Te Awamutu, but the question has to be asked: Do we have it right?

I think the answer is: Not yet.

And I think more clarity is needed if enforcement is going to be consistent.

I will try and break down the issues as I see them, plus I will raise issues presented to me by former business owner Kaz Fullerton.

One of the issues is providing a car park precinct for commuters - workers and students who use the bus services to travel to Hamilton and may need to park all day.

Ideally, a park-and-ride style development would tie parking and a transport hub together and encourage more commuters who could use public transport to take up the option.

I would hope that would form part of the developing hub, but it seems to be a slow process.

A second issue to me is the blanket restriction that has been adopted.

Te Awamutu signs simply display the restriction - not when it may apply.

Waipā District Council manager compliance Karl Tutty confirmed restriction times apply at all times unless signposted otherwise. I don’t believe any of our signs give the hours when the limit applies.

Tutty also said the council does not enforce time limits after hours.

The problem is that it is ambiguous as the public isn’t told what constitutes after-hours or what days of the week the limits apply.

As a keen movie-goer, and now as a trustee of the Allan Webb Theatre Trust which owns the Regent Cinema, it is also concerning that a blanket 60-minute restriction means movie-goers who park near the theatre are in danger of being ticketed.

This is most likely to happen during the day, and statistically, the most frequent weekday matinee moviegoers are retired.

This is also the age group least able to make use of the parks with no restrictions on the border of the CBD and walk into town.

Tutty said the council couldn’t designate parks for a particular business and that even if some parks were given a longer limit they could still be used by other motorists, so that would not assist the issue.

I agree. But what if the answer was for a blanket longer limit?

Pollard wrote to me and raised several issues.

She said she felt bound to write after a friend went to the Regent Theatre to watch a movie, only to be issued with a parking ticket.

“She’s been enjoying the convenience of parking close to the theatre for decades without stress.

“The infringement has left a bitter taste.”

What Pollard is concerned about is how enforcement is taking the joy out of shopping in our local towns, citing the same issues in Cambridge.

“Locals were once accustomed to parking in the spaces provided along our main street and side streets, allowing us to go about our daily business with ease and at a leisurely pace with no pressure. How nice that memory was,” she said.

She said restrictions push shoppers out of town and restrict their time to peruse and enjoy what our main street-shopping area offers.

“We haven’t gone to enjoy the scenery – we’re there to go shopping, conduct business, meet friends and socialise,” she said.

“In other words, to spend money and support our retailers and eateries.”

Pollard believes a more relaxed parking regime could be used to attract business, customers and clients to the town.

The issue is that one hour does not allow time to walk the street and look at the shops, and/or keep an appointment, and/or grab a coffee or lunch without having to keep an eye on the time and return to move your car on.

And while there are all-day parks nearby, she said they are usually filled early by the workers in the CBD, leaving few choices for those coming into town.

So I return to the original point and say everyone can help by parking properly and thoughtfully, taking heed of the lines and making sure you leave room for others.

I also return to the question: Do we have it right?

I still believe the answer is: Not yet.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.